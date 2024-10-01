Top 4 reasons why the Detroit Tigers won’t win the 2024 World Series

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers became one of the best stories in baseball in 2024. After having just a 0.2% chance in early August to make it to the postseason, the Tigers turned it up a notch and became one of the best teams in baseball the last month-and-a-half. Because of that turnaround, the Tigers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Despite the good vibes and feelings surrounding Motown, here are the reasons why the Tigers won’t be winning the World Series this season.

Someone other than Tarik Skubal is going to need to start

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Tarik Skubal can’t pitch every playoff game for the Tigers. Skubal won the AL Pitching Triple Crown, leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.39), and strikeouts (228). However, behind Skubal, the Tigers have serious question marks with their rotation. If Casey Mize, Reese Olson, and Keider Montero are unable to pull their weight, it will be a very quick playoff appearance for Detroit. Maybe they shouldn’t have traded Jack Flaherty? Related: 4 reasons why the New York Mets won’t win the World Series

Who is providing offense outside of Riley Greene?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley Greene is a superstar-in-the-making. He made his first All-Star team this season at the age of 24. He finished the regular season with 24 home runs, 74 RBI, 82 runs scored, an .827 OPS, and 133 OPS+. But, outside of Greene, it might be tough to put runs on the board. Kerry Carpenter returned from injury and played well, but counting on bats like Colt Keith, Spencer Torkelson, and Matt Vierling in the playoffs could be a tall task. Related: MLB execs reportedly expect Seattle Mariners to land All-Star slugger in MLB free agency this winter

Can the Tigers’ bullpen remain dominant?

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the big reasons for the Tigers’ run was because of their bullpen’s dominance. Guys like Sean Guenther, Jason Foley, and Tyler Holton stepped up, but if the Tigers are going to count on every bullpen arm to be perfect, that’s a lot to ask for. Tigers starters outside of Skubal might be getting a quick hook if they get in trouble, so the Tigers could be seeing a multitude of bullpen games in the playoffs. Related: MLB playoff predictions – Projecting every round of MLB postseason 2024, World Series winner

Can Parker Meadows keep up his momentum?

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images