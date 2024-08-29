Browns clear huge amount of cap space from Deshaun Watson contract restructuring: 4 stars they could soon target, including Haason Reddick

The Cleveland Browns are just a little over a week away from opening up their 2024 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys. While their roster for the new season seems set, it does not mean there won’t be some major additions before Week 1.
And it seems like Cleveland may be trying to do just that. On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported that the Browns restructured the contract of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Giving them the most free cap space in the entire league.
“The Browns have restructured the contract of QB Deshaun Watson, converting $44.79M of his 2024 base salary into a signing bonus and creating $35.832M in cap space, per source,” Yates wrote in a post on X. “Cleveland now has over $62M in cap space, the most in the entire NFL.”
With the organization having a huge amount of salary cap space at its disposal, let’s look at four game-changer talents they could pursue before the season kicks off on Sept. 8.
Haason Reddick
Despite being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets earlier this year, star pass rusher Haason Reddick is not expected to suit up in Week 1. The reason is an ongoing contract dispute that led to his departure from Philly. The Browns will have one of the best defenses in the league this season, but the front office could decide to add to its strength and let it carry them deep into the playoffs.
The combination of Myles Garrett and Haason Reddick on the defensive line should be horrifying for opposing teams. And the Browns have the money to get the two-time Pro Bowl back on the field soon.
Brandon Aiyuk
The team reportedly made a hard push to acquire San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk earlier this month. Recent rumors suggest he did not want to sign an extension with Cleveland. However, as Week 1 closes in and he seems no closer to a new pact with his current team, pivoting back to a trade to the Browns is not out of the question. Especially if the team adds to their rumored contract offer since they have extra cash.
Alvin Kamara
After undergoing reconstructive surgery last year, Nick Chubb is expected to miss the first month of the season. There is no guarantee that the four-time Pro Bowler will return to his previous form, and the Browns need big-time weapons out of the backfield if they hope to compete at the highest levels of the AFC.
Alvin Kamara’s future in New Orleans is up in the air after this season. And the Saints could decide to move him for draft assets now instead of risking another down season hurting his value. Adding the five-time Pro Bowler would guarantee the Browns a chance to have an equally powerful offense in 2024.
Trent Williams
Brandon Aiyuk is not the only 49ers star in the midst of a contract dispute. Future Hall-of-Famer Trent Williams wants a new contract and could sit out regular season games to get what he wants. San Francisco is in a very difficult position and may be forced to trade one of them soon. Keeping Watson upright and healthy needs to be a priority for the Browns. And acquiring, arguably, the best offensive lineman in the league right now would be a smart move.
Cleveland Browns Addition Prediction
Aiyuk and Kamara will likely stay with their current teams for the rest of the season. However, the drama between Reddick-Jets and Williams-49ers is getting to a point where things look irreconcilable. The Browns using their massive amount of cap space to add one of them before Week 1 is a strong possibility.