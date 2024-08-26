Browns RB Nick Chubb to miss first four games of 2024

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to numerous reports, the Cleveland Browns will be without running back Nick Chubb for at least the first four games of the 2024 campaign. Chubb continues to recover from a horrific knee injury he sustained last season.

At the beginning of training camp, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry mentioned that Chubb still needs some time before getting full medical clearance. Recent updates from ESPNs Adam Schefter suggest that Nick Chubb is expected to stay on the unable to perform (PUP) list during the regular season which would keep him out for at least the first four games.

Browns RB Nick Chubb (knee) will start the season on Reserve/PUP list, will miss first 4 games of the season. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/sA87drsKkC — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2024

Nick Chubb’s absence would be a challenge for the Browns offense, considering his reputation as one of the top running backs in the NFL. While recovering, he won’t be counted in the 53-man roster until cleared from the PUP list. In the meantime, the Browns will have to rely on their running depth to step up in Chubb’s place. The Browns will rely on running backs Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong and D’Onta Foreman, who will continue to vie for playing time. Additionally, Nyheim Hines, on the non-football injury list, might miss at least four games if he isn’t activated before final roster cuts.

The delayed return of Nick Chubb means the Browns must navigate their schedule without their star running back and test their depth and resilience in his absence. It’s something that had to deal with last year when they still made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

