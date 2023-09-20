Cleveland Browns’ star Nick Chubb could need multiple surgeries to repair knee

The knee injury Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb suffered Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers had all of the initial signs of being serious.

Those watching the game were taken aback by the scene on the field inside Acrisure Stadium. We were just waiting for confirmation on the severity of the left knee injury.

That came immediately after Cleveland lost to the Steelers, with head coach Kevin Stefanski confirming that Chubb has been lost for the remainder of the season.

We are now hearing more on this, and it’s not great.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, there are discussions that Chubb could need two surgeries to repair his injured knee. The two procedures would come weeks apart. Anderson went on to note that the meniscus is involved as one of the ligaments impacted by the gruesome injury.

Nick Chubb injury history and potential return to the NFL

It’s obviously too early to tell how long Chubb is going to be sidelined outside of the fact that he’s set to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Back in 2015 when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs, Chubb suffered another left knee injury. That included tears to the PCL, MCL and LCL of the same knee. He also dislocated his knee.

Chubb returned the following season to gain 1,216 total yards and nine touchdowns before dominating to the tune of 1,375 total yards as a senior in 2017. This enabled him to be selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Cleveland.

Nick Chubb stats: 6,511 rushing yards, 5.3 average, 1,011 rushing yards, 7,522 total yards, 52 TD

Over the course of his first five NFL seasons, Chubb averaged 1,466 total yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s been among the best running backs in the NFL during that span.

Time well tell regarding Chubb’s potential return from this devastating injury. A lot of that will have to do with the procedure(s) and his rehab. For now, everything remains up in the air.