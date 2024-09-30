5 winners and losers from Baltimore Ravens’ 35-10 win over Buffalo Bills

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens left zero doubts about who the better team was on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may have been undefeated, but they stood no chance of slowing down Derrick Henry and the elite Ravens rushing attack in Baltimore’s 35-10 win. Aside from Henry, who were the biggest winners and losers from Sunday night?

Winner: Derrick Henry

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Thanks to the Bills, Derrick Henry now leads the NFL in rushing yards, but he didn't when the day began. Yet, after an incredible 199-yard day, Henry is up to 480 rushing yards through four games. This puts him on pace for 2,040 yards this season, just 65 yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season record. He's been the NFL's best free agency signing of the offseason.

Loser: Buffalo’s rushing defense

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Bills came into Sunday night, allowing the seventh-fewest points in the NFL. Not anymore. They were also ranked in the middle of the pack, allowing the 16th-most rushing yards and allowing the 9th-most yards per carry. Those numbers will look a lot worse after allowing 271 yards on the ground to Baltimore.

Winner: Kyle Van Noy

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Kyle Van Noy has had a dominant start to the season. After racking up two more sacks against Josh Allen, Van Noy now ranks second in the NFL in sacks this season. He's just three sacks away from tying his career-high, and more nights like this will help him get there.

Winner: Lamar Jackson

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The two-time NFL MVP completed 72.2% of his passes on Sunday night, but he didn't need to pass for more than the 156 yards he ended up with. But after passing for two scores and adding 54 rushing yards plus another touchdown on the ground, Jackson led a near-perfect win over Buffalo. Losing a fumble was arguably his lone mistake, but it didn't cost him one bit.

Loser: Josh Allen

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images