5 worst quarterback performances from NFL Week 4, including Jalen Hurts

In each game, there are quarterback performances that have a significant impact on the weekly NFL QB rankings. Sometimes, it’s a great game that creates a lifelong memory. Other times, it’s a bad performance that leaves a lasting impression.

That’s where NFL Week 4 comes in, where some quarterbacks had days they wish they could forget. But out of all the matchups, which were the worst NFL quarterback performances in Week 4?

Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots

If the Patriots weren't facing a physical 49ers defense that has no trouble creating pressure, we might have seen Drake Maye emerge from the shadows in Week 4. Jacoby Brissett certainly didn't do anything to inspire confidence. He took six sacks behind a woeful New England offensive line while passing for just 168 yards and a touchdown on 32 attempts. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble, showing not even a nine-year veteran can avoid turnovers in this ugly offense.

Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 2-2, but it wasn't due to Gardner Minshew suddenly turning into a franchise quarterback. He completed just 14-of-24 passes for a punchless 130 yards and zero scores on Sunday. Had the Raiders not won, we could be looking at Aidan O'Connell taking over in Week 5.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Maybe Tanking for Trevor wasn't a great idea after all. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't looked like a future superstar, yet the Jaguars already made him one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. But he's not playing well. On Sunday, he completed just 54.5% of his passes for a paltry 169 yards. He did toss two passing touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to avoid an 0-4 start to Jacksonville's season.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

It's never good when you attempt 30 passes, yet only finish with 150 passing yards. That's an average of five yards per attempt, which is actually a worse average than Philadelphia's ground game in their Week 4 loss. Hurts was playing without A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and while he avoided throwing an interception, he came close. He did however lose a fumble and only added 20 yards as a rusher, plus one score. The Eagles needed a big game to beat the Bucs, but Hurts couldn't come through against a Tampa Bay team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

