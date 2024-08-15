6 Matt Milano replacements for Buffalo Bills after All-Pro linebacker suffers long-term injury

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Buffalo Bills All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano was limited to just five games after tearing his ACL while suffering a fractured leg. This year, the 30-year-old has already suffered a torn pec, which could keep him out until December, if not longer. If Milano’s absence lasts that long, he’d miss the first 12 weeks of the season for a team that has playoff aspirations. Naturally, the Bills will need someone else to step up. Here are six possible solutions.

Sign David Mayo

There are better options available, but it all depends on how much the Buffalo Bills are willing to invest to replace Milano. If Buffalo prioritizes a low-cost addition, then signing David Mayo could be a fair solution. Mayo won’t be able to replace Milano’s production in pass coverage, but no one really can. He’s a veteran with nine years of experience, but the Bills may prefer to look elsewhere. David Mayo stats: 17 games, five starts, 59 tackles, 2 sacks in 2023

17 games, five starts, 59 tackles, 2 sacks in 2023 David Mayo PFF grades: 73rd among LBs, 55.7 defense, 72.2 run defense, 75.3 pass rush, 38.3 coverage

Sign 4x Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr is a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who brings freakish 6-foot-5 size to the table. Now 32, Barr’s best days are likely behind him, and analysis from Pro Football Focus backs up that statement. He hasn’t had a PFF grade above 70 since 2018 (70.9). However, Barr has shown an ability to be good at everything, whether it’s in coverage, rushing the passer, or stopping the run. If the Bills think Barr still has more fuel in his tank, he could return to being an impact player, but we haven’t seen that version of the former first-round pick for several years. Anthony Barr stats (career): 554 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 5 INT, 8 FF, 32 PD

554 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 5 INT, 8 FF, 32 PD Anthony Barr PFF grades: 59.5 defense, 61.6 run defense, 63.9 pass rush, 57.1 coverage

Trade for Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II

If the Bills are willing to part with a late Day 3 draft pick, they could turn to the trade market for an athletic former third-round pick who hasn’t lived up to his potential. Brian Asamoah II landed with the Vikings in 2022, but he’s never cracked the starting lineup, and he’s already been surpassed by former undrafted linebacker Ivan Pace Jr, plus 2024 signee and Minnesota native Brian Cashman. Asamoah may not have a future with the Vikings, but the Bills could buy low and hope for a rewarding outcome for a linebacker with 4.5 speed. Brian Asamoah stats (career): 29 games, 24 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR

29 games, 24 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR Brian Asamoah PFF grades: 78.8 overall in 2022, 38.3 in 2023 – 50.9 run defense, 58.05 pass rush, 75.3 coverage

Sign Zach Cunningham

At 6-foot-3, 238 pounds, Zach Cunningham has great size. The 29-year-old’s best season came in 2020 when he led the NFL with 164 tackles. But Houston moved on from him the following season. Cunningham joined Philadelphia last season, but they’ve since found other solutions. Cunningham has never graded very positively per Pro Football Focus, but he’s a tackling machine who’s best work is likely as a run-stuffer. Zach Cunningham stats (2023): 13 games, 10 starts, 85 tackles, 4 PD, 1 FR

13 games, 10 starts, 85 tackles, 4 PD, 1 FR Zach Cunningham PFF grades: 37th among LB, 67.6 defense, 71.5 run defense, 49.9 pass rush, 67.9 coverage

Trade for Carolina Panthers’ Shaq Thompson

Shaq Thompson has spent his entire nine-year career with the Carolina Panthers. He’s still expected to start his tenth season, but the Panthers also drafted Trevin Wallace in the third round, meaning Thompson’s writing could be on the wall. Now 30 and in the final year of his contract, Carolina could view their 2015 first-round pick as expendable. He played just two games a year ago, but prior to that, Thompson had four consecutive seasons with 100 or more tackles. He’d be another low-cost acquisition, but could end up having a big impact on Buffalo’s attempt to get deep into the postseason. Shaq Thompson stats (2022): 135 tackles, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 0.5 sack

135 tackles, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 0.5 sack Shaq Thompson PFF grades: 72.3 defense, 90.3 run defense, 49.5 pass rush, 56 coverage

Sign 3x All-Pro Shaquille Leonard

