5 low-cost options for New York Knicks to help replace Isaiah Hartenstein before training camp starts, including Dwight Howard

The New York Knicks front office is likely happy with how their summer has gone. They made the biggest trade of the offseason when they acquired Nets star Mikal Bridges. And they were somehow able to get top star Jalen Brunson to agree to a team-friendly contract extension in July.

However, there was one notable setback this summer. And that was losing starting center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. The team has the fortune of a more than capable replacement in Mitchell Robinson. But Knicks fans are well aware of the veteran big man’s issues with staying on the court.

Also Read: VIDEO – New York Knicks player hits wild shot to win West Virginia student free tuition on Pat McAfee Show

For much of the summer, they have tried to find a strong replacement or better backup options than Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims. But those efforts have fallen short. They will likely go with a committee approach at center that could include All-Star Julius Randle. However, if they wanted to add an affordable veteran from free agency, here are five interesting options on the open market.