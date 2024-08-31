5 low-cost options for New York Knicks to help replace Isaiah Hartenstein before training camp starts, including Dwight Howard

The New York Knicks front office is likely happy with how their summer has gone. They made the biggest trade of the offseason when they acquired Nets star Mikal Bridges. And they were somehow able to get top star Jalen Brunson to agree to a team-friendly contract extension in July.
However, there was one notable setback this summer. And that was losing starting center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. The team has the fortune of a more than capable replacement in Mitchell Robinson. But Knicks fans are well aware of the veteran big man’s issues with staying on the court.
Also Read: VIDEO – New York Knicks player hits wild shot to win West Virginia student free tuition on Pat McAfee Show
For much of the summer, they have tried to find a strong replacement or better backup options than Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims. But those efforts have fallen short. They will likely go with a committee approach at center that could include All-Star Julius Randle. However, if they wanted to add an affordable veteran from free agency, here are five interesting options on the open market.
Dwight Howard
Eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard would be a good addition to the roster and certainly turn many heads. The former Magic great wasn’t even in the league last season and is far removed from his prime at 38 years old. However, he doesn’t need to play like it’s 2011. As a reserve, he can easily get the team six points, six boards, and a block in limited time. Plus, he has always been a fun personality and would bring more joy to a locker room already having a lot of fun.
Also Read: Carmelo Anthony reveals turning down surprise late-career New York Knicks return opportunity
Boban Marjanovic
Serbian Boban Marjanovic has always been one of the most popular players who is given very little court time. Due to his roles in commercials and films. But if the organization is looking for a proven veteran that would come very cheap he is worth a look. He wouldn’t need to do much more than just man the middle on a reserve unit that should be one of the better bench groups in the game on both sides of the floor.
Also Read: New York Knicks reportedly discussed trade for a potential future star
Bismack Biyombo
Former lottery pick Bismack Biyombo is a draft bust. However, if you put that fact to the side, he is a very capable bench player who might fit perfectly into Tom Thibodeau’s system. All that would be asked of him is to rebound and rim protect. Oddly enough, those are the best parts of his game. And it’s what makes him a worthwhile option in free agency for the New York Knicks.
Also Read: NBA insider suggests Julius Randle’s trade value doesn’t match his All-Star status
DeMarcus Cousins
After years of being seen as a problem child, DeMarcus Cousins has not had a job in the NBA over the last two seasons. It is a sad situation for the six-time All-Star but maybe one the Knicks can benefit from. With the 34-year-old looking for any opportunity, New York probably could land him on a league minimum deal. Cousins is likely to be on his best behavior and could turn into a benefit like Rasheed Wallace. Another former Knick viewed as troubled but helped the team at the end of his career.
Also Read: VIDEO – Knicks star Jalen Brunson sends sharp message at NBA All-Stars acting like they want to win in their current cities
JaVale McGee
The most fitting player for this particular role is probably 16-year veteran JaVale McGee. He is the league’s preeminent journeyman center and has now played on nine different teams. He would come cheap and be okay with playing limited minutes or being at the end of the bench.
If he was released later in the year or added into a trade before the deadline, he’s been there and done that and would have no hard feelings. On a competitive level, the 36-year-old is a rock-solid player. And there is a reason why he keeps getting jobs around the league.