New York Knicks reportedly discussed trade for a potential future star

The New York Knicks have spent part of the offseason searching for a long-term solution at the center position. For now, Mitchell Robinson is Tom Thibodeau’s starting center, but he’s only under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Yet, there’s a sense that the Knicks could improve in their frontcourt, especially if winning the NBA Finals is their ultimate goal. However, the Knicks may have already tried to acquire a young, long-term replacement for Robinson via trade.

New York Knicks discussed trade for Walker Kessler

The New York Knicks may be done making big trades this offseason after acquiring Mikal Bridges. But then again, the front office still has other trade chips available, including the aforementioned Mitchell Robinson.

According to Bleacher Report, the Knicks have even targeted Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler in trade discussions.

“Per multiple sources, Utah has discussed Kessler previously in trade, including a stalled conversation with the New York Knicks. He doesn’t seem part of the team’s long-term plan.” Eric Pincus on New York Knicks Walker Kessler trade discussions

While talks between the Jazz and Knicks stalled for whatever reason, they may resume in the future. The Jazz have yet to commit to giving Kessler a starting role despite him making the All-Rookie team in 2022-23. Yet, he’s started just 62 of the 138 games he’s appeared in since landing in Utah as part of the Rudy Gobert trade.

Kessler may never develop a versatile offensive skillset, but he’s already one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, averaging 2.4 blocks per game in his young career. Still just 23 years old, there’s plenty of room for growth in Kessler’s future. Perhaps by getting a change of scenery, Kessler can take the next step in his development, or maybe he’s already poised for a big season heading into his third year in the NBA.

