NBA insider suggests Julius Randle’s trade value doesn’t match his All-Star status

The New York Knicks are the definition of an NBA team that’s all-in on trying to win a championship with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. After the front office made several acquisitions ahead of last season’s NBA trade deadline, trading for Mikal Bridges solidified that status.

With Brunson, Bridges, Randle, and OG Anunoby, the Knicks have one of the best cores in the NBA. But that won’t stop Knicks trade rumors from spreading all year long. Even if that means trading one of their best players.

Julius Randle has ‘neutral’ trade value for New York Knicks

Recently, The Athletic’s New York Knicks insider Fred Katz was asked about Julius Randle’s trade value. While there’s no indication that the Knicks are looking to move on from their two-time All-NBA forward, he still answered the question as best as he could, and the answer may come as a surprise.

“Here’s what makes discussions about hypothetical Randle trades so difficult: I don’t believe there is a team in the NBA that would value the three-time All-Star more than the Knicks do. I texted this question to someone who works in a rival team’s front office and received an answer I expected: “Neutral, at best,” the person said.” Fred Katz on Julius Randle’s trade value

Randle may have his drawbacks, such as only making it through 46 games last season. But the Knicks are a better team with their All-Star scoring forward in the lineup when he’s available anyway. Trading him now, after he missed nearly half the season, wouldn’t be capitalizing on his value. In fact, they’d be selling low.

Part of the complications involves Randle’s contract situation. At this point, Randle is expected to become a free agent after the season. While his nearly $30 million cap hit is reasonable next year, teams know Randle is likely angling for a raise on his next contract. Plus, they may be able to just pursue him as a free agent.

Julius Randle contract: $28.9 million in 2024, $30.9M player option in ’25-26

Ultimately, as mentioned, the Knicks are better off sticking with what they have, hoping it can all come together for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

