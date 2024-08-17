VIDEO: Knicks star Jalen Brunson sends sharp message at NBA All-Stars acting like they want to win in their current cities

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson sent a direct message this week to superstars who claim they’ll do whatever it takes to win in their current cities. Actions speak louder than words.

New York sports fans can be fickle and the honeymoon period doesn’t last long in Gotham. However, if you play hard and win they’ll treat you like family. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has quickly found that out during his two seasons with the franchise.

Due to his outstanding play, he has become one of the most beloved athletes in NYC in record time. In recent months he’s spoken about his adoration for the city and wanting to do what was necessary to bring an NBA title to New York.

However, unlike other star players understandably looking to max out their earning potential at every turn, Brunson shocked many by taking a lucrative but team-friendly contract extension this summer. The pact gives him a notable raise in upcoming years but it is also much less than he could have gotten if he waited a year. It also gives the team cap flexibility to improve the roster or extend other key players.

Jalen Brunson stats (2023-24): 28.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 6.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, 40% 3PT

It is the latest moment that has only made Knicks fans grow fonder of the team’s new captain. And continued to separate him from other stars in the league.

Jalen Brunson speaks out on surprising team-friendly New York Knicks extension

Jalen Brunson on his extension:



“It’s kinda simple. I want to be here. I want to show that actions speak louder than just talking about stuff. I want this team to be together for a long time. I want to win here. That’s it.”



(via @Roommates__Show) pic.twitter.com/7cQCq7qzyD — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) August 15, 2024

During an interview with teammate and pal Josh Hart this week, Jalen Brunson was asked about his new contract. In response, he admitted while it is a healthy pay raise that it is also evidence of what he has said all along. He will do what’s necessary to bring New York title.

“Let’s be blunt and honest. It was the most money I could get at this point and time,” he started by saying. “And it made the most sense. You always want to make sure you’re set up to be well off for your family, and extended family. But it was kind of simple. I wanted to be here.

Jalen Brunson contract: Four years, $156.5 million

“I wanted to show that actions speak louder than just talking about stuff. And I want this team to be together for a long time. I want to win here and that’s it.”

The Knicks’ new season starts on October 22 with an opening night matchup in Boston against the defending champion Celtics.

