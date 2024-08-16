New York Knicks insider suggests Julius Randle could have surprisingly unselfish role in final year of contract

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle is in the final year of his current New York Knicks contract. However, a new report from a team insider suggests he could take on a very different role next season that might have a very negative effect on his value before free agency.

There is a whole bunch of excitement surrounding the Knicks a couple of months away from the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. After nearly reaching the Eastern Conference Finals this spring, they traded for two-way star Mikal Bridges and maintained flexibility to improve the roster by inking top star Jalen Brunson to an extension.

They will be a serious contender to reach the Finals from the East this season. However, that may only be for a season since three-time All-Star Julius Randle is in the final year of his contract. There has been a lot of speculation about Randle being traded, since inking him to a new long-term deal will be very difficult.

Since an extension is not on the way, Randle having a strong season as a starter would seem like his top priority before hitting free agency. However, this week SNY NBA insider Ian Begley revealed a new and very unselfish role the forward might be open to in the new season.

Julius Randle stats (2023-24): 24.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.0 APG, 31% 3PT

Could Julius Randle take on a bench role for New York Knicks next season?

In a new fan Q&A column Begley was asked if Randle would be open to becoming the second unit center next season. A case could be made that the best possible starting lineup next season would see Mitchell Robinson at center. OG Anunoby at power forward, Josh Hart as the swingman, Mikal Bridges as the off-guard, and Jalen Brunson at point.

Julius Randle contract: Four years, $117 million ($30.9 million player option in 2025-26)

The second unit needs an impactful center and Randle could be an absolute beast. Especially in an era that has gone away from traditional centers. However, for a proven star in the NBA, such a move might be scoffed at. But Begley believes Randle would definitely be open to the role next season. Especially since he believes this is a championship-level team and wants to be a part of that in New York.

Also, starting games on the bench does not mean that is how he will end them like that. After trading for OG Anunoby in December, the New York Knicks were 12-2 in January with Randle on the floor.

