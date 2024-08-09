NBA salary expert offers perfect route to New York Knicks re-signing Julius Randle to new deal that benefits both sides

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

While there has been a lot of speculation about the New York Knicks trading Julius Randle this summer, an NBA salary cap expert recently suggested a route to re-signing the three-time All-Star to a deal that benefits both sides.

It wasn’t long ago that Julius Randle was the undisputed top player on the Knicks roster. However, over the last two seasons, Jalen Brunson has usurped that role and become one of the most beloved athletes in New York. Especially after he signed a team-friendly extension in July.

It has led to speculation Randle is expendable, especially since he is in the final year of his current contract. Trade rumors have surrounded the 29-year-old for months, but reports out of the Knicks organization have suggested the team’s front office and their owner are high on him and don’t want to trade their top forward.

But it seems unlikely they can afford to keep him and also re-sign new addition Mikal Bridges to an extension. However, on a new edition of “The Knicks Film School Podcast” ESPN salary cap expert, and former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Bobby Marks offered an interesting route to keeping Randle without breaking the bank.

Julius Randle stats (2023-24): 24.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.0 APG, 31% 3PT

Could the New York Knicks re-sign Julius Randle to a deal worth $100 million?

“If [Knicks president] Leon Rose, today goes to [Randle’s agent] Aaron Mintz and says ‘Hey, we’re going to have you decline your option and offer you three [years] for $100 [million],’ I would seriously consider taking that,” Marks said. “I think his number, where he is, I think he’s priced right right now at $30 [million a year].”

The New York Knicks are paying Julius Randle $28.9 million next season and he has a player option for $30.9 million in 2025-26. Marks’ suggestion would see him get a small raise to $33.3 million per season. For the team, they don’t lock themselves into a very long-term deal and get Randle during his prime year at a fair rate.

It has been reported that the forward really wants to be a part of the Knicks’ resurgence and a possible title team. That might help him feel three years and $100 million is a reasonable price that benefits him and the team.

