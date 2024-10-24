Las Vegas Raiders’ approach to trade deadline could be indicative of Antonio Pierce’s job security

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two weeks, struggling teams have moved notable players, including the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had a different circumstance with wide receiver Davante Adams’ trade request, but if they fall to 2-6 on Sunday, general manager Tom Telesco may want to consider shopping players for draft capital.

Telesco doesn’t have a history of being an aggressive dealmaker. So, he could keep the status quo and leave some suspense as to what’s to come next season.

That said, head coach Antonio Pierce has balked at the idea of tanking at this point in the campaign, indicating that the team hasn’t shifted its focus to an emphasis on development over winning games. With that mindset, he’s expected to get the most out of a flawed roster and field a competitive squad.

The Raiders’ brain trust may want to see how the players respond to Pierce’s coaching style while the team is far out of playoff contention before re-evaluating the franchise’s short-term outlook for the 2025 offseason.

Why a fire sale would be a positive sign for Antonio Pierce’s job security

The Raiders’ push to trade key roster assets would show that the team has shifted into rebuild mode with a focus on developing younger players for the long-term future.

As a result of that approach, Pierce would have to use the next-man-up cliche, though in reality, without its best players, the team wouldn’t be able to compete against playoff-caliber opponents as the schedule gets tougher in the second half of the season.

After Sunday, the Raiders have to go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals before their bye week and the Miami Dolphins, likely with Tua Tagovailoa back under center, after it. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their turf, and host the Atlanta Falcons for Monday Night Football. Las Vegas will then have second division matchups with the Denver Broncos, who beat them by 16 points a few weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

With that slate over the next two months, the Raiders will struggle to grind out wins with their current roster. If they shake up their starting lineup on both sides of the ball, Pierce shouldn’t be held completely accountable for a squad that bottoms out. In that scenario, he may be safe with the idea that the team needs a full-blown roster tear-down.

That said, who could the Raiders trade before the Nov. 5 deadline?

Who could garner interest on the trade block?

Typically, teams that swap veteran players for draft capital, look to move bigger contracts or expiring deals that it doesn’t plan to renew in the offseason. Keep in mind that these players must also garner interest on the trade market.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the Raiders’ best roster asset. He doesn’t want out of Las Vegas, though, and the team should build around him.

Aside from Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract this past offseason, and Crosby, Telesco would likely listen to offers for any of the other veterans on the roster.

Based on the recent movement on the wide receiver market, Jakobi Meyers could draw interest from teams that need an offensive boost in the aerial attack. He’s not a top-tier receiver, but the 27-year-old has at least 67 catches and 804 receiving yards in three consecutive campaigns.

Clubs will likely inquire about left tackle Kolton Miller as well. He plays a high-premium position that’s difficult to fill midway through the season, and has played well for most of seven campaigns with the Raiders.

Even though Miller struggled through September, coming off shoulder surgery, he’s bounced back and hasn’t allowed a sack in October, per Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders can also consider trading slot cornerback Nate Hobbs or safety Tre’von Moehrig, if they don’t plan to re-sign them. Hobbs and Moehrig have contracts that will expire in the 2025 offseason.

Hobbs has struggled to stay on the field in stretches, but he’s played in every game this season, and is the most versatile player in the secondary with the ability to line up in the slot or on the perimeter.

Telesco may be more willing to move on from Moehrig, who’s had his ups and downs in four seasons. Currently, he’s going through a tough stretch, allowing a 115.4 passer rating in coverage. Still only 25 years old, he has room for growth.

Like Hobbs and Moehrig, linebacker Divine Deablo has an expiring contract in 2025. His injury history has likely stunted his development, but he’s played well over the last two weeks, recording 10 tackles, two for loss and a sack since coming back from an oblique injury.

If Telesco wants to make a few pre-deadline moves, keep an eye on Miller, Hobbs, Moehrig, and Deablo as playoff-caliber teams look to compensate for injuries and shore up shallow areas on the roster.

Also, remember that an aggressive seller’s approach could be an indication that Pierce will get at least another year as the team looks to develop younger players in 2024 and rebuild the roster in 2025.

