Las Vegas Raiders game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Raiders schedule

Is there a Las Vegas Raiders game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Vegas fans are wondering when Las Vegas will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Raiders schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Related: Where do the Las Vegas Raiders land on our latest NFL offense rankings?

Las Vegas Raiders game today

When is the next Las Vegas Raiders game? Sunday, October 27 Who are they playing? Kansas City Chiefs Where are the Raiders playing? Allegiant Stadium What time does the Raiders game start? 1:25 PM PT What channel is the Raider game on? CBS Where can we stream the Raiders game? NFL+

Is there a Raiders game today?

There is a Raiders game today. The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule resumes Sunday with a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What time is the Raiders game today?

Kick-off for the next Raiders game is at 1:25 PM PT.

Where are the Raiders playing?

The Las Vegas Raiders next game will take place at home in Lave Vegas.

What channel is the Raiders game on today?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders’ next game will be broadcast on CBS.

How can I listen to the Raiders game today?

All Las Vegas Raiders games broadcast on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio on 920 AM.

Related: Where does the Raiders defense land in our latest NFL defense rankings?

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Las Vegas Raiders injury report.

Jakobi Meyers – Questionable

Kana’i Mauga – Questionable

Tommy Eichenberg – Questionable

Harrison Bryant – Questionable

Dylan Parham – Out

Aidan O’Connell – IR

Christian Wilkins – IR

Luke Masterson – IR

Marcus Epps – IR

Malcolm Koone – IR

How many wins do the Raiders have?

The 2024 Raiders currently own a 2-5 record on the latest NFL standings.

Where are the Raiders in the Standings?

The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders are in last place in the AFC West.

Where do the Las Vegas Raiders play?

The Raiders play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Paradise, Nevada.

What time do gates open for the Raiders game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL insider predicts Las Vegas Raiders make bold move to take son of NFL legend with top pick in 2025 draft

2024 Las Vegas Raiders schedule (Regular season)

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the entire Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (PT) TV Info 1 September 8 Chargers 22, Raiders 10 1:05 PM CBS 2 September 15 Raiders 26, Ravens 23 10:00 AM CBS 3 September 22 Panthers 36, Raiders 22 1:05 PM CBS 4 September 29 Raiders 20, Browns 16 1:25 PM CBS 5 October 6 Broncos 34, Raiders 18 1:05 PM FOX 6 October 13 Steelers 32, Rams 13 1:05 PM CBS 7 October 20 Rams 20, Raiders 15 1:05 PM CBS 8 October 27 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 PM CBS 9 November 3 @ Cincinnati Bengals 10:00 AM FOX 10 BYE 11 November 17 @ Miami Dolphins 10:00 AM CBS 12 November 24 Denver Broncos 1:05 PM CBS 13 November 29 @ Kansas City Chiefs 12:00 PM Amazon Prime 14 December 8 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10:00 AM CBS 15 December 16 Atlanta Falcons 5:30 PM ESPN 16 December 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:25 PM CBS 17 December 29 @ New Orleans Saints 10:00 AM FOX 18 January 5 Los Angeles Chargers TBA CBS

Las Vegas Raiders stats

Below you can get a look at the Raiders NFL stats leaders from the 2024 season.

Las Vegas Raiders record by year

2023: 8-9

8-9 2022: 6-11

6-11 2021: 10-7

10-7 2020: 8-8

8-8 2019: 7-9

7-9 2018: 4-12

4-12 2017: 6-10

Also Read: How to Watch the Las Vegas Raiders Live