Las Vegas Raiders game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Raiders schedule

Is there a Las Vegas Raiders game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Vegas fans are wondering when Las Vegas will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Raiders schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.
Las Vegas Raiders game today
|When is the next Las Vegas Raiders game?
|Sunday, October 27
|Who are they playing?
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Where are the Raiders playing?
|Allegiant Stadium
|What time does the Raiders game start?
|1:25 PM PT
|What channel is the Raider game on?
|CBS
|Where can we stream the Raiders game?
|NFL+
Is there a Raiders game today?
There is a Raiders game today. The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule resumes Sunday with a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
What time is the Raiders game today?
Kick-off for the next Raiders game is at 1:25 PM PT.
Where are the Raiders playing?
The Las Vegas Raiders next game will take place at home in Lave Vegas.
What channel is the Raiders game on today?
The Raiders’ next game will be broadcast on CBS.
How can I listen to the Raiders game today?
All Las Vegas Raiders games broadcast on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio on 920 AM.
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Las Vegas Raiders injury report.
- Jakobi Meyers – Questionable
- Kana’i Mauga – Questionable
- Tommy Eichenberg – Questionable
- Harrison Bryant – Questionable
- Dylan Parham – Out
- Aidan O’Connell – IR
- Christian Wilkins – IR
- Luke Masterson – IR
- Marcus Epps – IR
- Malcolm Koone – IR
How many wins do the Raiders have?
The 2024 Raiders currently own a 2-5 record on the latest NFL standings.
Where are the Raiders in the Standings?
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders are in last place in the AFC West.
Where do the Las Vegas Raiders play?
The Raiders play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Paradise, Nevada.
What time do gates open for the Raiders game today?
Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.
2024 Las Vegas Raiders schedule (Regular season)
Here is the entire Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2024 NFL season.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (PT)
|TV Info
|1
|September 8
|Chargers 22, Raiders 10
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|2
|September 15
|Raiders 26, Ravens 23
|10:00 AM
|CBS
|3
|September 22
|Panthers 36, Raiders 22
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|4
|September 29
|Raiders 20, Browns 16
|1:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|October 6
|Broncos 34, Raiders 18
|1:05 PM
|FOX
|6
|October 13
|Steelers 32, Rams 13
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|7
|October 20
|Rams 20, Raiders 15
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|October 27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:25 PM
|CBS
|9
|November 3
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|10
|BYE
|11
|November 17
|@ Miami Dolphins
|10:00 AM
|CBS
|12
|November 24
|Denver Broncos
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|13
|November 29
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|12:00 PM
|Amazon Prime
|14
|December 8
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10:00 AM
|CBS
|15
|December 16
|Atlanta Falcons
|5:30 PM
|ESPN
|16
|December 22
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:25 PM
|CBS
|17
|December 29
|@ New Orleans Saints
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|18
|January 5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|TBA
|CBS
Las Vegas Raiders stats
Below you can get a look at the Raiders NFL stats leaders from the 2024 season.
Las Vegas Raiders record by year
- 2023: 8-9
- 2022: 6-11
- 2021: 10-7
- 2020: 8-8
- 2019: 7-9
- 2018: 4-12
- 2017: 6-10
