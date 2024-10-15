Was Davante Adams disliked in Las Vegas Raiders locker room? New rumors add more details to why he was traded

A new report suggests that quite a few of Davante Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders teammates were not unhappy to see him traded out of town on Tuesday.

After weeks of rumors, the inevitable finally happened today. Following two-and-a-half seasons in Las Vegas, the Raiders decided they were better off without Davante Adams than with him. So they sent him to the Jets this week to be reunited with old Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers in New York.

The move had been rumored for some time and the Jets had long been a favorite to land him. Most assumed the six-time Pro Bowler grew tired of the dysfunction in the Raiders franchise. While Las Vegas saw an opportunity to get some draft assets for an unhappy player. However, it seems there was much more to it than that.

Davante Adams contract: Five years, $140 million

Davante Adams’ recent decisions annoyed many in Las Vegas Raiders organization

Following the trade on Tuesday, Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer added some new details to the Adams saga and it looks like he rubbed some teammates the wrong way well before today’s trade.

“The Raiders part ways with a receiver they believe was one foot in, one foot out for over a year now. There have been a number of things that pushed this in a certain direction,” Palmer started by saying. “The Netflix documentary ‘Receiver’ I know for sure rubbed some people in the front office and locker room wrong. In the way, Davante Adams was perceived by some in the organization during that series.

“He preferred to play with Aidan O’Connell as opposed to Gardner Minshew. During training camp three different Raiders players have babies. Two of them missed a day. Davante Adams missed two weeks. A lot of different things were boiling under the surface to lead in this direction.”

Palmer also suggested the rumblings that the team would be open to holding on to him was a message to the league “to get off their butts” and just get a trade done.

