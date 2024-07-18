Kyle Larson net worth: From endorsements to charity work

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson’s racing career has been very fruitful. Both in terms of success and his earnings. With that in mind, let’s take a look at his current net worth and how he has accumulated his wealth from salary, endorsements, and investments.

What is Kyle Larson’s net worth in 2024?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson’s estimated net worth as of 2024 is around $30 million. This valuation stems from his career in racing, marketing deals, and other business activities. A major blow came in 2020 when Larson was suspended by NASCAR. It took him some time to get back on track, but he came back strong by winning multiple races and securing a lucrative contract with Hendrick Motorsports.

Also read: Top 10 NASCAR drivers by career earnings

Kyle Larson’s salary

According to the information available, in the year 2024, Kyle Larson’s salary is expected to be around $10 million annually. This income is mainly from his contract with Hendrick Motorsports through which he is still one of the leading drivers.

Kyle Larson’s endorsements

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson has received numerous endorsements in 2024, which have greatly contributed to his net worth. An important product that he endorses is Prime Hydration which is a brand created by Logan Paul and KSI. This deal is in line with Prime Hydration’s approach of signing partnership agreements with popular sportsmen and women.

HendrickCars.com still stands by Larson, remaining his major sponsor for the past few years and he has been wearing their products all along. Also, he has several other collaborations that support his racing career and his image as a public figure.

He has been able to regain very good sponsorship deals after the 2020 controversy.

Also Related: Top 8 NASCAR Engines of All Time

Kyle Larson’s investments

Kyle Larson has also made several investments in the last few years which are outlined below. One of his major ventures is the High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series which he started in 2023. The series began with a 12-race calendar and then grew to a 60-race calendar active across the entire country by 2024.

Additionally, Larson has invested in real estate. In 2022, he bought a $5.6 million house in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is a major investment that increases his portfolio of assets.

Also read: 20 richest NASCAR drivers of all time: Where does Dale Earnhardt Jr. land in the top 20?

Kyle Larson’s house

Kyle Larson has a beautiful home in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he resides, and the house is estimated to be worth $5.6 million. This architectural masterpiece has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and other characteristics that are typical for luxury homes. This property also has an infinity pool, a master bedroom and gym, a chic outdoor fireplace, and large glass windows that display an amazing view of the desert. Thus, the interior of the mansion harmoniously complements the exterior to provide a quiet and luxurious environment.

Kyle Larson’s car collection

Kyle Larson is a car enthusiast and has collected splendid cars in his garage. These are some high-performance cars and custom-built vehicles. Some of the cars that he owns include the Chevrolet Camaro, including race versions and limited editions. Larson also has a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Silverado and both are customized to his taste.

Related: Denny Hamlin Net Worth: From Earnings to Real Estate

Kyle Larson’s charity work

Kyle Larson has his Kyle Larson Foundation, through which he undertakes many philanthropic activities. Established in 2021, the foundation’s key areas of interest include youth, families, and communities in need. Another significant program of the organization is the “Drive for 5” campaign, which is a fundraising campaign that seeks to raise $500,000 to enable five lucky students to get scholarships, five families to get meals every day, and five communities to receive grants.

Larson works hand in hand with The Sanneh Foundation and the Urban Youth Racing School (UYRS). The UYRS offers children an insight into possible occupations in the field of motorsports and encourages the study of STEM subjects. Whereas The Sanneh Foundation provides necessities such as food for families.

Kyle Larson’s personal life

Kyle Larson’s wife, Katelyn Sweet, has been a lifelong support to him in his personal and professional life. The couple married in September 2018, but their relationship started long before, and they have three children: Owen, Audrey, and Cooper.

Katelyn, a former equestrian and marathon runner, is a very outgoing woman who has gained much attention from fans due to her celebration of Kyle’s victories through shotgunning beers. Her brother, Brad Sweet, is also a professional Race Car driver which shows the family’s deep connections in motorsports.

Which team does Kyle Larson race for?

Larson currently races for Hendrick Motorsports where he drives the No.5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series. After signing with Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has been very successful, for instance, he won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2021.

Related: 10 Steps to becoming a NASCAR driver in 2024