YouTube TV Dropped SNY, but You’ve Got Options to Watch SNY

YouTube TV dropped SNY, the regional sports network (RSN) for the New York Mets, New York Jets, and college sports, on July 1.

“We are writing to let you know that starting June 30, 2023, at 11:59 pm ET, the SNY channel will no longer be available on YouTube TV, and you will no longer be able to watch live content or access content in your Library that you may have recorded from SNY. Members will be able to continue watching select national Mets games on FOX, ESPN, and TBS, all available through our Base Plan.”

While the SNY sports network is no longer offered on YouTube TV, you’ll have plenty of options to watch SNY and Mets games in March 2025.

Fans who are currently subscribed to YouTube TV will lose access to the channel. However, there are several other live TV streaming services that will still be offering SNY in their channel lineups.

Which streaming services offer SNY?

While YouTube TV is losing SNY, several other services still offer the channel.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV SNY ✓ ✓ ✓

How to watch SNY with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers SNY in the channel lineup of its Choice package, which costs $114.99 per month. The Choice package has over 125 channels, including local channels, RSNs, ESPN, Big Ten Network, FS1, MLB Network, NBA TV, and more. DIRECTV STREAM has unlimited Cloud DVR, allows an unlimited number of simultaneous streams at home, and has a five-day free trial to test out the service before subscribing.

How to watch SNY with Fubo

Fubo includes SNY in its Pro package, which costs $79.99 per month. The Choice package has over 170 channels, including local channels, RSNs, FS1, FS2, Golf, NFL Network, and more. Fubo was designed as a sports-first streaming service, so you’ll also find international sports and lesser-known events that you won’t get with other services. Fubo offers unlimited DVR storage and has a free trial.

How to watch SNY with Hulu + Live TV

The least expensive option for watching SNY with a live TV streaming service is Hulu + Live TV, at $82.99 per month. Hulu’s live TV package has 95+ channels, including local channels, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll also get access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for even more sports coverage. Hulu has an unlimited DVR and allows for 2 simultaneous streams.