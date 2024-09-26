How to Watch Dallas vs. New York Giants: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL Week 4 features Dallas vs New York for a Thursday night showdown between the two NFC East foes. The Dallas Cowboys have won their last six meetings against the New York Giants and hope to make seven straight when they play at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas has had a crazy start to their season where they beat the Cleveland Browns decisively before turning around and losing in the same fashion to the New Orleans Saints. Dak Prescott leads a passing offense ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in passing yards gained per game. However, Dallas has struggled to run the ball, placing 25th in the NFL in rushing yards. That can be problematic against better defenses that can match up to Dallas’ wide receivers. The other issue with the Cowboys has been defensive miscues. Dallas gives up 30 points per game, with most of this average coming from the Saints, who scored 44 points and converted more than 50 percent of their third-down attempts.

For their part, the New York Giants share early season struggles. They lost their first two games of the season to the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders. In both games, their offense struggled to establish momentum. Quarterback Daniel Jones leads a passing attack ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL for passing yards per game, and their rushing attack, which misses a healthy Saquan Barkley, averages slightly over 100 yards per game on the ground. These struggles have placed more pressure on a defense that isn’t up to code. The Giants have one of the league’s worst defenses in points allowed per game.

How to watch Dallas vs. New York Giants

Date: Thursday, September 26th

Thursday, September 26th Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

In a game featuring a pair of struggling defenses, quarterback play and turnovers can determine it. ESPN Analytics favored the Cowboys by 62 percent. On turnover differential, Dallas is in the positive while the Giants are -1, meaning they turnover the ball more than they take it away. They can’t follow a similar script in this game because they’re facing a dynamic passing attack capable of putting up points fast. Because the defenses struggle, look for the offenses to feast, leading to a higher-scoring contest. When this happens, it favors the team with better quarterback play and a better turnover differential. Both of these factors favor the Cowboys, who’ll use the strong arm and capable legs of Prescott to extend drives and score points. Look for Dallas to build a lead and pull away late.