Golden State Warriors nearing trade for flourishing guard in midst of career year

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

There was a time when the Golden State Warriors were annual contenders with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and coach Steve Kerr leading the way. But the Warriors missed the playoffs last season, and they haven’t made a Finals appearance since winning it all in 2022.

Now the Warriors are back on track to make the playoffs, they’re 14-10 entering NBA games today, which would give them the fifth seed in the Western Conference. But that’s a far cry from the winning Warriors of the past. However, now the front office is making a potentially significant upgrade to the roster.

Related: 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year race

Golden State Warriors trading for Dennis Schroder

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One of the Golden State Warriors’ key acquisitions this offseason was signing guard De’Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million contract. Yet, after making two starts and playing in six games, the 26-year-old California native suffered a season-ending ACL injury that requires surgery.

Now, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors have agreed to trade Melton’s expiring contract to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Dennis Schroder.

“The Warriors are in advanced discussion to acquire Dennis Schröder from Brooklyn in a trade that would feature De’Anthony Melton’s expiring contract going to the Nets, league sources tell Jake Fischer and me. Melton is trade-eligible Sunday.” Marc Stein on Golden State Warriors trade

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors are sending three second-round picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Schroder and a second-round selection. But the trade cannot be completed until Sunday, since Melton signed a contract in the offseason.

For the Nets, its an opportunity to capitalize on Schroder’s increased trade value while adding future assets. Meanwhile, the Warriors are adding a player who’s averaging a career-high 6.6 assists per game.

Schroder is one of just seven players averaging 18+ points, 5+ assists, while shooting 45% from the field, 35% from distance, and 85% from the free throw line. Now he’ll get another chance to compete for a championship ring, playing alongside Steph Curry and Co.

Related: 2024-25 NBA MVP race