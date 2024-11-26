MLB GM makes bold Boston Red Sox offseason prediction, team made strong vow to agents

The Boston Red Sox have been quiet in MLB free agency in recent years, shedding payroll and often whiffing on some of their top free-agent signings. However, after missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, changes appear to be on the horizon in Boston.

The Red Sox have been heavily linked in MBL rumors to all the top free agents this year, both position players and pitchers. Boston is even considering moving All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers off third base to open up the spot for one of several impact third basemen available this winter.

Boston Red Sox payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $138 million

Meanwhile, the front office is actively attempting to shed payroll by dumping some of its bad contracts to create more financial flexibility. It all stems from the team’s intention to upgrade the pitching staff, specifically a rotation that sorely missed having a premium ace last season. While many fans have been skeptical about anything coming to fruition, given the recent history of whiffs by the Fenway Sports Group, reactions to the messaging are very different inside baseball.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently touched on the frequent MLB rumors implying the Red Sox intend to be big spenders this offseason. The team’s intentional strategy of making it known that they are meeting with top free agents and are reportedly telling agents they will be signing one of the top pitchers. In fact, the team’s public stance is even catching the attention of general managers elsewhere.

“They have been so outspoken about their intentions. There’s no way you talk that way unless you’re absolutely sure you’re signing one of those guys. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see them announce they’ve got one of those guys pretty soon. They’re pretty confident.” Anonymous MLB general manager on persistent Boston Red Sox rumors suggesting team will spend big

Juan Soto already met with Red Sox officials and the meeting reportedly went very well, but the top free agent is still widely expected to sign with the New York Mets. There’s also well-known interest in Snell, but the general consensus is that he’s likeliest to re-sign with the San Francisco Giants.

However, that still leaves the likes of Willy Adames, Alex Bregman, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried as top infielders and starting pitchers who would greatly improve the Red Sox roster in 2025. Boston has also been linked in MLB rumors to a potential trade for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

For now, the Red Sox are one of the most talked-about teams around the league with their strong messaging leading many to believe the Fenway Sports Group is finally ready to spend big. If the team somehow falls short on all of its targets and settles for third-tier free agents, it will certainly raise questions from executives, agents and fans about whether Boston will ever spend big again.