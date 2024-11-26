MLB rumors reveal when Juan Soto is expected to sign historic contract

The MLB Winter Meetings are the unofficial start of free agency and trade season, with executives and general managers flocking to Texas for a few days to discuss trades and meet with agents. Unsurprisingly, free-agent outfielder Juan Soto will be the biggest name in Dallas.

Soto, age 26, is the best player available in MLB free agency this year. The outfielder is a four-time All-Star selection who has earned All-MMLB Team selections four times since 2019. Widely regarded as a perennial MVP candidate, the left-handed hitter is being coveted by the top teams around baseball.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

With clubs like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies all after him, it should come as no surprise that a lot of the MLB rumors center on how much he’ll sign for. He will become one of the highest-paid MLB players ever with a deal that will be north of $600 million.

However, that still leaves the unanswered question of when Soto will sign. Last offseason Blake Snell was the top free-agent starter on the market and he didn’t sign until March. In previous years, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper didn’t sign until February. That has ripple effects on free agency, with teams and second-tier free agents often waiting for the top player to sign before making other deals. Fortunately, it might be a short wait.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, owners and general managers around the game are “convinced” that Soto will sign his contract before 2025. Most believe the latest a deal will be signed is after the MLB Winter Meetings.

MLB Winter Meetings dates: December 8-11

There have been frustrations within the game over the years about how long it takes the top free agents to sign, with most often coming in January and February. That evidently won’t be the case with Soto, with agent Scott Boras seemingly wanting this wrapped up before the year ends.

As for which team will sign Soto, the Mets remain the favorites with owner Steve Cohen the most willing to spend on the All-Star outfielder. If he doesn’t sign with the Mets, the choice is expected to then come down to the Yankees, Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

Once Soto is officially off the market, the likes of Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernandez, Willy Adames and Alex Bregman could quickly come off the board in MLB free agency. It will also likely result in more trades, with teams pivoting to alternative options after missing out on Soto.