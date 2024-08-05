Atlanta Falcons scouts loved NFL Draft’s top DL prospect, but Michael Penix is already putting pressure on Kirk Cousins

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons made the most shocking selection of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick. This came just months after inking Kirk Cousins to the largest contract in free agency, cementing his status as the team’s new franchise quarterback. Most draft analysts projected the Falcons to focus on defense, selecting the best pass-rusher available.

Instead, the Falcons created an immediately awkward scenario. They suddenly had two quarterbacks. One for now and one for the future. It’s not a bad plan, as long as it works out. But it sounds like the Falcons’ decision even surprised some of the team’s scouts, who had their eyes on another top prospect.

Atlanta Falcons scouts loved Laiatu Latu in 2024 NFL Draft

According to ESPN, several Atlanta Falcons scouts were high on UCLA pass-rusher Laiatu Latu. He ended up being the first defender drafted, selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick, but the Falcons had their chance to take him first. Of course, they just liked Michael Penix Jr a bit more.

“The coaching staff, beginning with first-year leader Raheem Morris, had fallen in love with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. That was evident from the way coaches presented Penix in personnel meetings — a quarterback with maturity, football instincts and arm strength. Some members of the scouting staff, which Morris inherited when he was hired Jan. 25, didn’t share that same level of love for Penix — but they did like him. Those scouts liked UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu “a lot” as a potential option with the No. 8 overall pick, according to the source.” ESPN on Falcons’ fascination for Laiatu Latu and Michael Penix Jr

Later, reports emerged of the Falcons trying to trade back into the first round, targeting a top pass rusher such as Latu or Dallas Turner, who the Vikings traded up to select 17th. We know now that the Falcons didn’t end up with either one. They later landed defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round and edge rusher Bralen Trice in the third round. But just because the Falcons didn’t land Latu, it doesn’t mean they’re on the wrong path.

Michael Penix Jr performing well against Falcons’ first-team defense

The Atlanta Falcons may have missed out on the very top pass-rushing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the good news is, their top selection is off to a strong start. In a perfect world, Michael Penix Jr won’t make an impact in his rookie season. The Falcons’s starting QB job belongs to Kirk Cousins, but it’s promising to see Penix performing well.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Penix has been excelling in practice, even against the Falcons’ first-team defense.

“Michael Penix Jr. has been impressive in Atlanta, particularly while he’s run the second-team offense against the first-team defense. He’s come along fast with the operational elements he had to learn, getting guys in and out of the huddle, and he’s getting a better feel for progressing to the backside of some of the Falcons’ new passing concepts. What Atlanta can already see is his ability to push the ball down the field. Those there say he’s giving the team a handful of wow throws every week.” Albert Breer

As mentioned, unless the Falcons are dominating their opponent or getting crushed, Penix is unlikely to see the field as a rookie. Yet, after missing out on the perceived top pass-rushers, it’s good to see Penix is off to a strong start.

