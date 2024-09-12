MLB insider boldy claims ‘West Coast bias’ will block Mets star Francisco Lindor from winning MVP over Shohei Ohtani

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

A prominent MLB insider suggested this week that if New York Mets star Francisco Lindor does not win the National League MVP award, it may be due to a “West Coast bias” instead of Shohei Ohtani being a far better player in 2024.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mets own one of the three Wild Card spots in the NL and are just two games out from getting home field in the Wild Card Round. It is an impressive turnaround for a team that was viewed as likely sellers before last month’s trade deadline.

There are quite a few players who deserve credit for the Mets’ strong second half, including several of their starters. However, none have had quite as big an impact as shortstop Francisco Lindor. The four-time All-Star is on pace to break several career-best numbers in major hitting categories. But his defense and leadership have made him indispensable.

That is why he is seen as a serious MVP candidate in 2024. However, with the Los Angeles Dodgers having one of the best records in baseball, and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani on pace to break records by being the first 50 home run and 50 stolen base player in league history, most assume he will get the honor.

However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman believes it is a “toss-up” between Lindor and Ohtani for NL MVP.

Francisco Lindor stats (2024): .268 AVG, .340 OBP, .492 SLG, 31 HR, 85 RBI, 102 R, 27 SB

“Lindor is hitting homers and stealing bases, too, he’s playing great defense, he’s providing rare leadership and he’s ensuring the positive vibe around a Mets team that’s climbed 24 games to the good from 11 under and into a tie for playoff position,” Heyman wrote this week.

“The two outlets that compute WAR are numerically split between who’s best — to the very decimal point. Baseball Reference says it’s Ohtani with a 7.1 WAR mark heading into Sunday. Fangraphs says Lindor at a 7.3 mark. And there’s no settling that tie, as the lead is exactly 0.7 in each case.”

Will a hidden West Coast bias cost Francisco Lindor the 2024 NL MVP award?

That is why despite suggestions for years that there has long been a bias for East Coast teams, Heyman believes that if Francisco Lindor continues his play and doesn’t win MVP it could be over a bias for the other Coast.

Francisco Lindor contract: 10 years, $341 million

“Ohtani will likely win because the East Coast Bias is a figment of someone’s jealous imagination. Yes, totally fake news. East Coast bias is so weak that, if anything, it’s turned around — yes, there just might be a West Coast Bias — just check the history. “Since the Mets came to be, six Los Angeles Dodgers won MVP, seven Los Angeles of Anaheim/California Angels, seven Oakland A’s and 10 San Francisco Giants. Counting Padres (one) and Mariners (two), that’s 33 West Coast players.” -Jon Heyman It will be interesting to see how things playout when final NL MVP votes are cast later this month.

