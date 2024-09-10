Former New York Mets All-Star angling for surprise reunion in 2025: ‘I’d love to come home’

Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images

A fan favorite former New York Mets All-Star is hoping for a reunion with the team in an attempt to salvage his floundering career.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They’ve won 10 of their last 11. They are just a game and a half out of the top spot in the Wild Card Race. And star shortstop Francisco Lindor has thrust his name into the National League MVP debate.

It is a very surprising place for the team to be in since expectations were low heading into the season. Plus, New York had a start to the year that led to a lot of trade deadline sellers speculation. It has created a lot of hope about the franchise’s long-term outlook with new team president David Stearns steering the ship in Flushing.

Whether they make the playoffs or not, the Mets are expected to be big-time buyers and will target some of the biggest names in free agency. However, there is one player who is specifically hoping the organization takes a look at him in MLB free agency this winter.

Noah Syndergaard hoping to rejoin New York Mets in 2025?

During an appearance on “The Terry Collins Show,” former New York Mets star revealed his serious interest in returning to the franchise next season. “I would love to come home to New York. Hopefully, that’s in store for me. I love the fanbase. I love the city. The culture, the history, the passion. It’s the best place to play,” he said.

Noah Syndergaard stats (Career): 59-47 Record, 3.71 ERA, 1.196 WHIP, 928 SO, 216 BB, 941.1 IP

Syndergaard was one of the team’s top prospects and played eight seasons in New York. He earned All-Star honors in 2016 but following Tommy John surgery in 2020, he has had difficulty recapturing his peak form. The 32-year-old played for four teams following his departure in 2021 but was unable to land on an MLB roster this season.

