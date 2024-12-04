Tony Finau shuts down rumors about jump from PGA Tour to LIV Golf, reveals recent knee surgery

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau announced that he was withdrawing from the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. But he also cleared the air on recent rumors about a jump to LIV Golf.

The rumors of a switch to LIV come nearly 12 months to the day Jon Rahm changed sides from the PGA Tour. Finau’s wife, Alayna, even made a TikTok to spice up any speculation. However, Finau shot down any thoughts of joining LIV Golf.

“I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025,” Finau told Golfweek on Wednesday. ”When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit.”

While he will be in Maui to compete he won’t be at the upcoming Hero World Challenge. Finau revealed this week he had surgery on Oct. 15 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, leading to his withdrawal.

“From what my doctor told me it was pretty standard clean up,” said Finau. “He said it would be helpful and so I did it.”

His withdrawal raised potential concerns about him joining LIV Golf. In addition, he is not currently committed to the Sentry, the first event of the 2025 PGA Tour regular season. Finau finished 23rd at the Tour Championship in September, guaranteeing him a spot in each of the 2025 Signature Events, which includes The Sentry on Jan. 2-5.

He dealt with the knee pain throughout the 2024 season but waited until after the Presidents Cup in September to get the surgery. During the Presidents Cup, Finau went 2-2 in his matches, including a perfect 2-0 in his four-ball matches with World No. 2 Xander Schauffele.

The recovery from the meniscus injury is the only thing delaying his commitment to the first PGA Tour event of the year in a few weeks. He added that his knee will be ready for The Sentry. However, getting knee surgery now can be a motivating factor for 2025 and beyond.

“The last couple of seasons have been kind of rough with my knees,” he said. “I’m optimistic about this coming season about being more fully healthy than ever.”

Tony Finau’s PGA Tour effect if he went to LIV Golf

Had Tony Finau made the move to LIV Golf, it would have had an immediate effect on the rest of the PGA Tour. Tom Kim, who is 51st in the 2024 FedEx Cup standings, would slide into the top 50 and have his spot in the Signature Events.

In addition, Lucas Glover, who was 61st in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings, would have slid into the top 60, which would guarantee him a spot in the first two Signature Events at Kapalua and at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Furthermore, Zac Blair finished 126th in the FedEx Cup. Moving up one spot would give him full status on the PGA Tour.

Finau also had a crucial impact on Team USA during the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup. (PGA of America now allows LIV Golf players a pathway to the Ryder Cup.) He is a glue guy for the team captain who can win with anyone.

