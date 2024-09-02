Texas vs Michigan tickets already reaching insane prices before Week 2 matchup

Credit: USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The best matchup on the Week 2 college football schedule this week is easily the No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs No. 10 Michigan Wolverines. Unsurprisingly, the duel at Michigan Stadium is leading to some wild prices for Texas vs Michigan tickets for Sunday.

It’s been decades since these two storied programs went head to head. The last Texas vs Michigan game came in 2005 when the Longhorns won 38-37 on a game-winning field goal with 2 seconds left. Nearly 20 years later, we finally get a rematch in Ann Arbor.

Texas vs Michigan history: 1-0, Texas Longhorns

While Michigan will have the home crowd on its side, it enters Saturday’s bought as an underdog against the Longhorns. The raucous atmosphere at Michigan Stadium will certainly have an impact, especially considering what fans are paying to see the game.

Texas vs Michigan odds: Texas -4

As of Monday morning on VividSeats, the lowest price for Texas vs Michigan tickets is $240 per seat. Getting those seats will put you in Row 84 of Section 36, a good view but certainly not one of the best seats in the house.

A single seat in Row 1 of Section 3 will cost a spectator at least $3,173 while a spot in Row 2 of the Club Level starts at just over $2,000. A majority of the seats closest to the action, especially along the sidelines, start at $1,200.

It’s the same story on TicketMaster, with the cheapest Texas vs Michigan tickets starting at $287 for a single seat in Row 84 of Section 10. Getting closer to the action, such as Row 15 in Section 12, goes for more than $500 and there are dozens of seats being sold at $1,200-plus.

Some of the cheapest tickets were on StubHub, with spots in Section 36 of Row 96 selling for $199 per seat. Of course, these prices will likely climb even higher as we get closer to the Week 2 kickoff.

