Week 2 college football rankings: Clemson plummets, Notre Dame and Georgia impress

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best team in college football? Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is drawing to a close, with Saturday’s action providing plenty to reflect on. Ahead of Sunday’s bout between the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans, our Week 2 college football rankings examine the best college football teams right now. Related: Winners, losers from College Football Week 1 With only a handful of top-25 teams playing quality opponents in Week 1, it should come as little surprise that there isn’t a ton of movement. With that said, we know plenty of upsets are coming. So let’s dive into our Week 2 college football rankings following Saturday’s action.

25. Boise State Broncos (Unranked) – 1-0

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Rostering arguably the best running back in college football can do wonders for a program. Ashton Jeanty entered the season viewed by many as the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. Scoring 6 touchdowns with 273 scrimmage yards on just 23 touches (11.87 yards per play) backed up that belief. The Broncos’ defense (45 points allowed to Georgia Southern) is an alarming red flag, especially with Oregon looming. Safe to say Boise State probably won’t be in our top 25 college football rankings next weekend. Breaking: NFL player Ricky Pearsall shot in San Francisco

24. Texas A&M Aggies (24) – 0-1

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

In front of one of the most raucous crowds Kyle Field has had in a few years, Connor Weigman was a massive letdown. The Texas A&M Aggies had a strong chance to take out Notre Dame, but Weigman’s turnovers, off-target throws and poor decisions sunk the Aggies. One loss won’t take Texas A&M out of the college football rankings, but the Aggies don’t have nearly as much upside as some hoped if Weigman can’t fix everything quickly. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, picks by team

23. NC State Wolfpack (22) – 1-0

Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Close victories will keep you near the top of the college football standings, but a lack of style points will drop you in the college football rankings. The NC State Wolfpack trailed Western Carolina 21-17 entering the fourth quarter. Evidently, they finally realized the season started. Jordan Waters (133 scrimmage yards, 2 touchdowns) played the hero in this one. Moving forward, Grayson McCall needs to be that guy for NC State. Also Read: MLB power rankings Week 22

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys (25) – 1-0

Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

A relaxing Week 1 victory for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. While Saturday started poorly for Mike Gundy, with the NCAA preventing the QR code on helmets strategy, the Cowboys didn’t need it. If fans want to see Oklahoma State keep featuring players like Ollie Gordon (3 total touchdowns, 146 scrimmage yards), then they better start pumping money into the Cowboys’ NIL fund. Related: NFL defense rankings

21. Clemson Tigers (14) – 0-1

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Clemson Tigers had an opportunity to prove themselves. Facing a Georgia Bulldogs program missing a few key players, this was Clemson’s best chance at a win. Even in the first half, when the Tigers trailed 6-0, the game didn’t look particularly close. Week 1 ended with Clemson being outgained 447-188 and it was outscored 28-3 in the second half. Until Clemson gets a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback, we see no reason to believe in Swinney’s team. Also Read: MLB playoff picture

20. Nebraska Cornhuskers (20) – 1-0

Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Our college football rankings always give a small boost to programs with very good quarterbacks. It’s certainly early, but Dylan Raiola showcased all the physical gifts you could ask for in a dominating Week 1 victory. We’re very confident in the Cornhuskers defense and coaching staff. So staying in the top 25 rankings all comes down to how consistent Raiola can be. Related: Sports media trolls Florida State Seminoles for Week 0 loss

19. USC Trojans

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans fans love the Miller Moss story and for good reason. He wasn’t going to be Lincoln RIley’s starting quarterback in 2024, but a six-touchdown performance in the Holiday Bowl changed everything. USC is confident it has its new stabilizer at quarterback who might not have Caleb Williams’ playmaking but there will be fewer mistakes from hero ball. Our favorite story at USC, though, is Riley’s complete overhaul of the defense. Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is one of the best in the nation and his work will be on display early. (Update on Sunday night) Related: USC Trojans Football Commits 2025

18. Iowa Hawkeyes (23) – 1-0

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

We’d like to introduce the Iowa Hawkeyes to modern college football, it’s nice to have them after all these years. Iowa averaged 234 total yards per game in 2023 and scored 44 total points in their first two games. On Saturday, the Hawkeyes offense had 492 total yards, 23 first downs and averaged over 7 yards per play. If Iowa’s offense is even average this year, this team can win double-digit games. Related: Highest college football coaches buyouts

17. Kansas State Wildcats (18) – 1-0

Credit: Evert Nelson/Topeka Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not quite the performance we hoped to see from Avery Johnson against an opponent like UT Martin. The Kansas State Wildcats got off to a decent start, scoring 14 first-quarter points. However, one of those scores came on a blocked punt touchdown. Bad weeks happen and we’re willing to be patient with the Wildcats. If Johnson’s play doesn’t improve, however, Kansas State won’t beat Arizona in Week 3. Related: Best college football teams ever

16. Miami Hurricanes (21) – 1-0

Credit: Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Say what you want about the quality of the Florida Gators football program at this point, this is a signature win for the Miami Hurricanes. A rivalry game in hostile territory against an opponent in a must-win situation is always difficult. Led by quarterback Cam Ward, the Hurricanes checked off a lot of important boxes. We were lower on “The U” coming into the season, but they’ve earned this bump in our Week 2 college football rankings. Also Read: Best NFL players of all time

15. Oklahoma Sooners (16) – 1-0

Credit: NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deion Banks only had 36 receiving yards on 6 receptions, but there’s no better way to introduce yourself to Sooner Nation than with 3 touchdowns. Burks, a former Purdue standout, showcased some nice early chemistry with quarterback Jackson Arnold and this team ran all over Temple (220 yards). Just a solid start to the season for the Oklahoma Sooners, but it gets a lot more difficult from here. Related: College Football QB rankings

14. Arizona Wildcats (15)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It certainly didn’t start pretty for the Arizona Wildcats, with this defense allowing 24 first-half points to New Mexico. Fortunately for the Wildcats, the Noah Fifita-Tetaairoa McMillan connection proved to be in midseason form (304 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns). Arizona should have no trouble in Week 2 against Northern Arizona, but consecutive bouts against Kansas State and Utah on the road could already threaten the Wildcats’ hopes for a breakout year. Also Read: NFL predictions 2024

13. LSU Tigers (12)

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels is gone, but we see no reason to believe that Garrett Nussmeier can’t step in and provide above-average quarterback play for the LSU Tigers. So, while the offense in the Bayou is almost certain to take a step back this season, the changes made defensively should lead to a much-needed improvement in how this defense performs in 2024. LSU would’ve been a top-four team with Daniels and this defense. Instead, they’ll have to settle for 11th in our Week 1 college football rankings. (Updated after Sunday’s game) Also Read: Top 100 NFL players 2024

12. Michigan Volunteers (10) – 1-0

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterbacks matter. JJ McCarthy certainly didn’t get enough credit for what he did to help this Michigan Wolverines offense last season. A year later, the reigning national champions looked lost offensively at times in Week 1. Michigan only had 89 total yards in two quarters against Fresno State, went 0-for-4 on third downs and it lost the time of possession battle to Fresno State. That’s why the Wolverines fall out of the top 10 in our Week 2 college football rankings. Related: College Football Coaches Hot Seat 2024

11. Missouri Tigers (12) – 1-0

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Just an easy Week 1 for the Missouri Tigers. Murray State provided the Tigers with the equivalent of practice, demonstrated by Mizzou’s 28-0 lead after the first quarter. We didn’t get to see a lot of the Brady Cook-Luther Burden connection, but there will be plenty of highlights in the weeks to come. Related: Longest field goal in college football history

10. Tennessee Volunteers (9) – 1-0

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennesse Volunteers can be so much better than the team we saw in 2022 (11-2 record). Nico Iamaleava is a better quarterback than Hendon Hooker, that’s the bottom line. He’s the perfect quarterback to execute this offense and the Vols have plenty of playmakers to make this an elite unit. Whether or not Tennessee makes the CFP for the first time ever will come down to the defense. Related: Highest paid college football coaches 2024

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (13) – 1-0

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

With the best teams in college football winning in Week 1, there’s not going to be a ton of movement in our top 25 rankings. With that said, Drew Allar showed far more than we’ve seen from him in the past. High-end quarterback play changes everything for the Nittany Lions offense, it can overcome James Franklin’s woes against ranked teams. If this continues, Penn State will be rocking in 2024. Related: Heisman Watch 2024

8. Utah Utes (8) – 1-0

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

It still seems ridiculous that Cam Rising remains the Utah Utes quarterback, but he’s one of the biggest reasons why this program is a playoff contender in 2024. Rising threw 5 touchdowns on 10 completions in Week 1 and the Utes offense didn’t have a single ball-carrier receive more than 6 carries. Needless to say, a blowout win is nice, but it’s time for better competition. Related: Heisman Trophy winners

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (7) – 1-0

Credit: Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports

It’s always nice to get that first win out of the way as a new coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Of course, it’s pretty easy to accomplish that when you face Western Kentucky. Jalen Milroe didn’t play a ton, but he didn’t need to with nearly every play he made making a highlight reel. Plus, running back Justice Haynes also dominated. South Florida won’t provide much of a threat in Week 2, but maybe Wisconsin (Week 3) can. Related: College Football Predictions 2024

6. Ole Miss Rebels (6) – 1-0

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels have everything you look for when identifying the best college football teams. Lane Kiffin is eccentric, but his system works and causes problems for great defenses. Plus, with Jaxson Dart executing it all and the wealth of talent in the Ole Miss receiving corps, this is going to be one of the best offenses in college football. If the talent on the defensive side of the ball can find some cohesion and consistency, watch out. Related: College Football Games Today, College Football Schedule 2024

5. Oregon Ducks (2) – 1-0

Credit: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s never a good thing when the Oregon Ducks offense is racking up penalties far more easily than they do points. That certainly proved to be the Ducks’ big issue in Week 1, with this team showing an unusual lack of focus and preparation. Keep in mind that this happened against Idaho. We won’t set off the alarm bells yet, but that performance definitely drops Oregon in the Week 2 college football rankings.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5) – 1-0

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Young offensive lines are scary. It can either be a rough learning experience to watch that hinders a team’s entire gameplan or it can be a sight to behold. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive line, featuring 6 career starts between the five starters, offered instances of both in Week 1. Fortunately for the Fighting Irish, Riley Leonard, Jadarian Prince and Jeremiyah Love really stepped up and overcame the inexperience in the trenches. Going into Kyle Field at night, with one of its biggest crowds ever, on national television and beating Texas A&M, showcases why Notre Dame is one of the best college football teams in 2024. Related: College Football Defense Rankings 2024

3. Texas Longhorns (4) – 1-0

Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports

Too easy for the Texas Longhorns. Quinn Eewers wasn’t perfect on Saturday, but he doesn’t need to be against Colorado State. The Longhorns’ passing offense showed how dangerous it is because of its deep receiving corps, with a plethora of weapons that Ewers can hit at any moment. Up next, a bout against Michigan that will determine a top 10 spot in our college football rankings next week. Related: Texas Football schedule 2024

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (3) – 1-0

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Business as usual for one of the best college football teams in 2024. The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to do to Western Michigan, Marshall and Michigan State exactly what they did to Akron. Really, September is all about Will Howard settling in and this loaded Buckeyes’ offense getting in an early groove. Of course, that also means the Buckeyes don’t really have a path to moving up the college football rankings early as the Georgia Bulldogs already have a quality win. Related: Highest paid athletic directors

1. Georgia Bulldogs (1) – 1-0

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK