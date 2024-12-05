Seattle Mariners balk at outrageous asking price for Alec Bohm as Philadelphia Phillies reportedly want these young All-Star pitchers in return

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have set an incredibly high asking price for All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.

The Phillies are looking to revamp and upgrade their lineup after their inconsistent offense vanished in the postseason for the second straight season. In their four-game loss to the New York Mets in the National League Division Series, the Phillies scored just 12 runs — including seven in one game — and hit a paltry .186 with a .597 OPS. The team struggled with plate discipline, swinging at too many pitches outside the zone and striking out 38 times.

Bohm was among those struggling at the plate, leading manager Rob Thomson to bench him for Game 2 of the NLDS. In his 14 plate appearances, Bohm managed just one hit and one walk, while displaying poor body language after making outs.

The 2024 season marked Bohm’s first All-Star selection, earning him the starting third base position. However, his performance showed stark contrasts between the first and second half of the season. Before the All-Star break, he slashed .295/.348/.482, with 11 home runs, 33 doubles, 70 RBI, and 42 runs scored.

His production declined significantly in the second half, as he slashed just .251/.299/.382, with four home runs, 11 doubles, 27 RBI, and 20 runs scored. A late-season hand injury further diminished his power at the plate.

With two years of club control remaining, Bohm will become a free agent after the 2026 season. Through five seasons with the Phillies, he has posted a .277 batting average with a .743 OPS, 105 OPS+, 59 home runs, and a 3.8 WAR.

Seattle Mariners refuse to give up young aces to Philadephia Phillies for Alec Bohm

According to The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude, the Seattle Mariners have expressed interest in Bohm as they look to replace free-agent third baseman Josh Rojas. However, trade discussions stalled quickly due to Philadelphia’s demands.

“In initial trade talks between the two clubs, the Phillies asked for one of the Mariners’ top pitchers — Logan Gilbert or George Kirby — in exchange for Bohm, a source with knowledge of the discussions said,” Jude reported.

The steep asking price has effectively put Bohm “off the Mariners’ radar — at least for now,” Jude wrote. Both Gilbert and Kirby are aces in the making, with Kirby making the All-Star team in 2023 and Gilbert following suit in 2024. Both pitchers have also placed in the top ten in American League Cy Young voting.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has expressed his intention to maintain the team’s current rotation of Kirby, Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo — a staff that ranked first in MLB in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are exploring other options, including trade discussions with the Chicago Cubs regarding Gold Glove second baseman Nico Hoerner. They are also reportedly “engaged” with free agents Carlos Santana and Justin Turner to fill their first base/designated hitter roles.

