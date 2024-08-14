Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Yankees linked to winter battle for top 2 free agent third basemen

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners are one of several teams one notable MLB insider expects to be targeting a third baseman this winter. And Matt Chapman and Alex Bregman, the top two on the market this offseason, will likely be on their wish list.

With the MLB season now in August, we are in the thick of the chase for a playoff spot. With the trade deadline in the rearview, we will soon know who are the contenders and which clubs are pretenders. Yet, with a lot still to play for organizations around the league are also likely in the early stages of plotting out plans for the offseason.

Also Read: Seattle Mariners game today – Get time and channel for the next Mariners game

Free agency will, as always, offer an opportunity for major upgrades for various teams at various levels. And this winter two talented players at the hot corner will hit the open market. On Monday, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal took a look at Alex Bregman, and Matt Chapman and their value in free agency.

Both are in their primes and will end the 2024 season with the typical numbers that have garnered them a lot of respect around the league. That is why there should be a healthy market for both in the offseason. Rosenthal also previewed that chase and revealed the organizations likely to target players like Chapman and Bregman this winter.

“The market for third basemen should be interesting. Besides the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants, the teams with obvious needs include the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Yankees, presuming they move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second as a replacement for Gleyber Torres,” Rosenthal wrote. “The New York Mets also could be a possibility, if they don’t view Mark Vientos as a long-term answer.”

With two of the richest franchises in the sport possibly being a suitor for either player, it will likely lead to the asking price on a new contract rising fast once the market opens in November.

Also Read: Could New York Yankees turn to former New York Mets top prospect to replace Jazz Chisholm?