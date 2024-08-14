Could New York Yankees turn to former New York Mets top prospect to replace Jazz Chisholm?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With the MLB trade market no longer an option, the New York Yankees may turn to the waiver wire to replace Jazz Chisholm. And a former top New York Mets prospect could be an interesting option.

The Yankees were on the hunt for a top-line starting pitcher before July’s trade deadline and unfortunately came up empty-handed. However, their acquisition of potential-rich Miami Marlins veteran Jazz Chisholm proved to be a meaningful addition to the lineup.

Over his first 14 games in pinstripes, the one-time All-Star boosted his average from .249 to .316 and his slugging percentage has improved by a whopping .300 points. He has also hit seven homers and drove in 11 runs. In short, Chisholm has been a key part of the team’s recent surge.

Unfortunately, the Yankees could be without the versatile 26-year-old for a significant amount of time. It was revealed on Tuesday that Chisholm has a UCL injury that will force him onto the injured list and could require surgery. It now means New York will have to contemplate the replacement options in and outside the organization.

And there is an affordable choice that could be a big help and just became available.

Could New York Yankees target Amed Rosario to replace Jazz Chisholm?

Earlier this week, Mookie Betts made his long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. To get him back on the roster after a long stint on the IL, LA designated Amed Rosario for assignment just a couple of weeks after trading for him.

New York baseball fans will be familiar with Rosario after he was a top prospect for the Mets seven years ago. While he did not grow into the star they hoped for, he has proven to be a competent everyday player at the big-league level.

Amed Rosario stats (2024): .305 AVG, .331 OBP, .415 SLG, 2 HR, 28 RBI, 26 R, 10 SB

While he doesn’t bring the pop to the order that Chisholm does, Rosario is having a good season at the plate and is batting over .300 during stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers. However, similar to Chisholm he can play second, shortstop, and in the outfield. But being familiar with playing in New York is a big advantage when adding any player for a playoff run in the city.

Rosario isn’t a perfect replacement for Chisholm, but he would not come at a high cost, could prove to make a worthwhile impact, and makes a lot of sense as a short-term fix for the hole in the lineup.

