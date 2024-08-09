New York Yankees reportedly looking at 44-year-old free agent in sad attempt to address recent pitching woes

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

In a sad turn to try and boost their struggling starting staff, the New York Yankees are reportedly a serious contender for a pitcher who recently retired and was coaching his son’s Little League team.

Entering the season, it seemed like the Yankees would have one of the most formidable starting staffs in baseball. Reigning American League Cy Young Gerrit Cole anchored a group featuring multi-time All-Stars Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman, as well as Nestor Cortes and talented youngster Luis Gil.

Related: New York Yankees game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s Yanks game

Early on the group lived up to expectations despite being without Cole. However, over the last month, the starting staff has struggled mightily, with Stroman and Cortes having the most impactful regressions in that time. It is why the organization was linked to trades for pitchers like Garrett Crochet and Jack Flaherty before last month’s trade deadline.

Unfortunately, New York was unable to acquire an impact arm and there is no clear answer in their minor league system. That is why they are reportedly going in an unusual direction to try and improve the staff for the stretch run.

New York Yankees interested in signing Rich Hill

Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Free-agent pitcher Rich Hill is throwing for interested teams on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at Champion Physical Therapy and Performance in Waltham, Mass.,” Fansided MLB insider Robert Murray reported this week. “Hill, 44, has reportedly drawn interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, among others. The data from recent throwing sessions have been positive, with his curveball remaining a plus-pitch.”

Rich Hill stats (Career): 90-73 Record, 4.01 ERA, 1.259 WHIP, 1,423 SO, 540 BB, 1,405.1 IP

The 19-year MLB veteran has not pitched in the league this season and was thought to be retired. However, he gave hints recently about interest in a potential return. He pitched a half-season for the Yankees in 2014 and for 11 other teams during his career. His best season was in 2016 when he posted a 12-5 record with a 2.12 ERA.

Related: Where do the New York Yankees land in our latest MLB power rankings?