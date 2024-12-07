San Francisco Giants sign star shortstop to largest contract in team history

Credit: Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An annual threat to sign a star free agent, the San Francisco Giants have come up short in their pursuit over the past few years. But that’s changing this offseason after three consecutive seasons ending without a playoff appearance.

San Francisco Giants sign Willy Adames to $182M contract

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan, the San Francisco Giants have signed star shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract. It is the largest contract in Giants franchise history. The previous record belonged to Buster Posey, who inked a $167 million contract, but that was back in 2013.

Meanwhile, Adames is coming off a career-best season, where he produced 32 home runs and 112 RBI plus 21 stolen bases, showing his power and speed. Yet, along with the career-best numbers at the plate, Adames also committed a career-high 20 errors. Still, he’s a significant upgrade in the Giants’ batting lineup.

BREAKING: Shortstop Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest deal in franchise history, sources tell ESPN. Adames, 29, had a career-best 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 2024. The deal is pending a physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2024

In doing so, the Giants beat out several other competitors, including the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. Adames has also played second base, but the Giants will be utilizing the 29-year-old as a shortstop, which is his primary position.

Adames’ contract is pending a physical, so it’s possible the deal could still get terminated. Yet, considering he played in 161 out of 162 games last season, Adames shouldn’t have any issues passing his medical check in San Francisco, unlike Carlos Correa.

