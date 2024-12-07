MLB insider reveals team with the highest bid on Juan Soto

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

MLB free agency rumors are in full swing, and Juan Soto’s future is the biggest question left unanswered. The superstar slugger has met with several teams, and he’s already begun narrowing down his field of candidates.

Each of the remaining suitors has presented a contract offer to Soto worth at least $700 million, but who’s offered the most money to the New York Yankees free agent? Now we know.

New York Mets have $730 million bid out for Juan Soto

According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the New York Mets currently have the highest offer out for Juan Soto. Rodriguez reports a “very close source” has revealed that the Mets have presented Soto with a 15-year contract worth “over $730 million.”

Soto, 26, is in line to land the largest contract in MLB history, besting the 10-year, $700 million offer Shohei Ohtani signed last offseason. Yet, Ohtani’s contract pays him $70 million per season, whereas the current offer presented to Soto would be around $50 million per season.

The four-time All-Star has also listened to offers from the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox. Yet, according to Rodriguez, it’s the Mets who have presented the highest bid. Considering previous reports have indicated that Mets owner Steve Cohen won’t settle for second place in the Soto bidding, it only makes sense that they’ve made the biggest offer.

