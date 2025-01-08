San Francisco Giants acquire former MLB MVP World Series winner

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

For the third season in a row, the San Francisco Giants fell short of reaching the postseason. Amazingly, they’ve averaged 80 wins per season. But they can’t seem to get over the top. Perhaps their latest signing can help push the edge in the Giants’ favor.

San Francisco Giants sign Justin Verlander

According to ESPN’s MLB insider, the San Francisco Giants have signed future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander. It’s reportedly a one-year contract worth up to $15 million.

BREAKING: Right-hander Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The future Hall of Famer, who turns 42 next month, will spend his 20th season with the Giants. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 7, 2025

Verlander’s signing is still pending a physical, which is expected to take place in the near future. For now, all signs point to him joining the Giants, which will be his fourth MLB team.

Of course, Verlander isn’t quite the same level of talent that he was when winning MVP in 2011. However, the soon-to-be 42-year-old has shown he can still pitch at a high level. Odds are, the nine-time All-Star won’t be adding to his tally in 2025, but he did still have a very respectable 3.22 ERA in 2023.

However, the Giants have to hope he doesn’t put forth production similar to what we saw last season when he had an ERA of 5.48 across 90.1 innings. Still, the experience he can add to San Francisco’s locker room could be invaluable.

