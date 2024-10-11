San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir keeps trolling DK Metcalf after Seahawks loss

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Geno Smith came into the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers leading the NFL in passing yards. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf has been a big help, racking up 421 receiving yards, which ranked fourth in the NFL.

So it was no surprise to see Metcalf as a focal point in Seattle’s offense, with his QB targeting him a game-high 11 times. What did come as a surprise was the fact that the two-time Pro Bowl receiver only hauled in three of those passes for 48 yards. It’s the fewest he’s had since Week 1. As if Metcalf wasn’t frustrated enough with his lack of production, the Seahawks lost 36-24 to their rivals, losing their stake for first place in the NFC West.

After the game, 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir made sure everyone knew just how much Metcalf struggled on Thursday night.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Brock Purdy and Geno Smith switch places in Week 6

Deommodore Lenoir can’t stop talking trash to DK Metcalf after San Francisco 49ers win

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mood for DK Metcalf's fantasy managers 😢 pic.twitter.com/PYqKGgNwjA — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) October 11, 2024

While he’s not a household name, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has started 26 games in a row for a top-notch defense. The former fifth-round pick definitely has a chip on his shoulder, and when he gets to face a two-time Pro Bowl talent like DK Metcalf, you can expect his best effort.

Obviously, Metcalf wasn’t happy with his own performance, but Lenoir was very happy with the results. So much so that he called out the Seahawks receiver in a post-game interview, and even went after Metcalf on Instagram Live on Friday morning after a good night’s sleep.

“I just know the hyena can’t be f—ed with. There was a lot of conversation out there. We kept it football but you know, one of us showed up tonight. He going to talk. Not like me, proof is in the pudding.” Deommodore Lenoir on DK Metcalf

Related: 6 biggest winners and losers from San Francisco 49ers’ 36-24 win over Seattle Seahawks, including the refs

Deommodore Lenoir on DK Metcalf:



"I just know the hyena can't be fucked with… there was a lot of conversation out there… we kept it football but you know, one of us showed up tonight."



"He going to talk… not like me, proof is in the pudding." pic.twitter.com/O9ihBL8o5L — KNBR (@KNBR) October 11, 2024

#49ers Deommodore Lenoir trolling DK Metcalf on IG live morning after win 😂



🎶 “He got 3 catches” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/yqLg0AYUmm — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) October 11, 2024

While Lenoir is clearly living his best life right now, the grades from Pro Football Focus suggest he didn’t have as good of a night as he thought, even if Metcalf struggled.

According to PFF, Lenoir was targeted ten times and allowed seven receptions for 67 yards. Lenoir earned a substandard grade of 50.5 for the game. He also missed four tackles. However, he did end up with seven tackles and a pass breakup.

But it doesn’t matter how Lenoir performed; he got the last laugh. That is, until the Seahawks and 49ers play again in Week 11 on November 17.

Related: NFL insider reveals when San Francisco 49ers can expect Christian McCaffrey back from injury