NFL insider reveals when San Francisco 49ers can expect Christian McCaffrey back from injury

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Even though Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy still have the San Francisco 49ers fighting for the NFC West division lead, they haven’t had arguably their best player in the lineup for even one game this season. Even when Christian McCaffrey was a surprise inactive for their Week 1 opener, many assumed the All-Pro running back would return to the lineup in time for the following game.

Yet, a week later, the 49ers placed CMC on injured reserve, knocking him out for at least four games. This means the earliest the 28-year-old could come back is in Week 7. Yet, it doesn’t sound like McCaffrey will be activated for next week’s Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Related: 7 NFL trades we’d love to see in October, including Tee Higgins, Russell Wilson, and Jeffery Simmons

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The good news for San Francisco 49ers fans is Christian McCaffrey’s injury is improving. According to Albert Breer, he “just started feeling like himself again last week.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added more to Breer’s report, indicating CMC likely won’t be ready to return to action next week either.

The fact that he has been running on grass — hard ground, over the course of the last couple of weeks is a step in the right direction, that is a positive. The schedule shapes up like this. They have Week 7 against Kansas City, Week 8 against Dallas and then a bye. It makes the most sense, and really what has been the target in the eyes of McCaffrey and the 49ers is get him back to practice at some point in that window, and potentially play after the bye would be an excellent, excellent reality for the 49ers if they get their star back in that time. Ian Rapoport on Christian McCaffrey

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff with @TomPelissero: Key injuries for #Seahawks–#49ers, when CMC will be back, and a look into the #Steelers QB situation… pic.twitter.com/DTyAVXdAcf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2024

Jordan Mason started his fifth game for the 49ers on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks, but he briefly left with a shoulder injury before returning after halftime.

The 49ers also have fourth-round rookie Isaac Guerendo, who measures in at 6 feet, 233 pounds, yet clocks a blistering 4.33 40-yard dash, plus Patrick Taylor Jr on the roster.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Joe Flacco turns back the clock, Deshaun Watson flops, again