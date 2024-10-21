Padres insider suggests ace Dylan Cease could be traded this winter: 5 potential destinations including the Mets and Braves

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A San Diego Padres insider believes the team should use a similar strategy with Dylan Cease this winter as they did with Juan Soto last year.

While the Padres season did not end like they would have liked, they still had a very productive year before their NLDS elimination by the Dodgers. The team won its most games since the World Series season of 1998. Furthermore, this is a roster that can be good for many years ahead.

One of the big positives of this season was that offseason acquisition Dylan Cease was everything the franchise hoped for. The Chicago White Sox product led the Pads in innings, wins, quality starts, and wins above replacement in 2024. However, he could be one-and-done in San Diego, according to long-time San Diego radio host Steven Woods.

“I think the only one you may be able to look at potentially being moved in the offseason is Dylan Cease. It’s not that [he] isn’t a good pitcher, it’s not that I don’t like [him], [he] has some value,” Woods said on 97.3 The Fan’s “Ben & Woods” show this week.

“… He’s going to cost so much cash. And I believe he is a Boras guy as well if I’m not mistaken. So, he is one of those guys where you’re like, ‘I can’t pay this guy $25 million a year for the next five years. It’s probably not in the budget.”

Dylan Cease stats (2024): 14-11 Record, 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 224 K, 189.1 IP

The San Diego Padres made a similar decision with Juan Soto last year and got some strong talent back from the New York Yankees in the deal. Including pitcher Michael King. If the Pads do decide to move him now before losing their ace in free agency, here are five teams that could target a Dylan Cease trade.

5 potential trade suitors for San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease

New York Mets

After going bargain shopping last offseason the New York Mets will be swinging for big moves in the winter. They could very well have three holes in the starting rotation. The assumption is they will shop for replacements in free agency but making a trade for an All-Star level arm makes sense as well. Especially since they have the funds to give him a new long-term deal.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles could lose ace Corbin Burnes in free agency this winter. If they want to maintain their place among the AL elites they will need to find another. Since they have a boatload of elite prospects, Baltimore is one of the few teams that have the assets to make a Dylan Cease trade with ease.

Boston Red Sox

Like the Mets, the Boston Red Sox have gone discount shopping in free agency the last couple of years. That may happen again this winter but that doesn’t mean they won’t swing big in the trade market. They could use a bonafide ace to compete with the Yankees and Orioles in the AL East. They would certainly be a contender in a Cease trade.

Cincinnati Reds

With new manager Terry Francona, the Cincinnati Reds could be a team to watch on the trade market this offseason. They have been linked to a potential move for St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray. But a deal for Cease instead could very well give them a scary good rotation in 2025.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves could lose Max Fried in free agency and Charlie Morton to retirement this offseason. Like the Os, if they want to maintain a place as an elite in their league, they will need to bolster their rotation and Dylan Cease seems like a classic Atlanta target. A 1-2 punch of Spencer Strider and Dylan Cease could be dynamite in 2025.

