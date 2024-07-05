San Antonio Spurs reportedly interested in trade for All-Star wing to pair with Victor Wembanyama

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs rumors this offseason have linked the team to trades for All-Star players like Lauri Markkanen and Dejounte Murray. Now, new NBA trade rumors are heating up regarding a potential target in San Antonio.

The Spurs added to their stockpile of draft picks during the 2024 NBA Draft, trading their second selection in the top 10 to the Minnesota Timberwolves for two future first-round picks. It further strengthens San Antonio’s ammunition, putting them in great position to make a blockbuster trade.

San Antonio Spurs future draft picks: 2025 1st CHA (Lottery protected), 2025 1st SA, 2025 1st ATL, 2025 1st CHI (Top 10 protected), 2025 2nd SA, 2025 2nd NOP, 2025 2nd CHI, 2026 1st SA, 2026 1st ATL (swap rights), 2026 2nd UTA, 2026 2nd SA, 2027 1st ATL, 2027 1st SA

However, the Spurs already missed out on Dejounte Murray and the asking price from the Utah Jazz for a Markkanen trade is steep. It could be forcing San Antonio to pursue a secondary All-Star option to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Spurs have emerged as a suitor for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. San Antonio is joined by the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings among the teams interested in Ingram.

Brandon Ingram contract: $36.016 million salary (2024-’25), 2025 NBA free agent

It’s been previously reported that the Pelicans could move Ingram soon. New Orleans already acquired its new star, swinging a deal with Atlanta for Murray. With the Pelicans and Ingram unable to come to terms on a long-term deal, there’s a real chance he is moved this summer.

Brandon Ingram stats (ESPN): 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG< 5.7 APG, 49.2% FG, 35.5% 3PT

Ingram, entering his age-27 season, would be a nice complement in the Spurs lineup alongside Wembanyama. He would provide San Antonio with a much-needed scoring threat and his game would pair well with recently-signed point guard Chris Paul.

If the Spurs are able to acquire Ingram, a contract extension would likely be pursued before he hits NBA free agency in 2025. San Antonio could also gain some leverage in trade talks with the Pelicans if the Kings acquire DeMar DeRozan, leaving New Orleans with one fewer suitor.