Sacramento Kings fire Mike Brown after losing to Pistons

In 2022, the Sacramento Kings were at the bottom of the barrel, finishing 12th in the Western Conference with a 30-52 record. After a lackluster performance, the Kings moved on from Luke Walton and Alvin Gentry before hiring Mike Brown.

His first season went incredibly, winning Coach of the Year after going 48-34 and reaching the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. His next season was still productive, with Sacramento winning 46 games, but they didn’t reach the playoffs.

However, this year has gotten off much worse, with the Kings sitting at 13-18 entering NBA games today. Sacramento has lost five games in a row, including on Thursday to the Detroit Pistons. Now, they’re making a coaching change.

Sacramento Kings fire Mike Brown after 13-18 start

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sacramento Kings have fired head coach Mike Brown, effective immediately. Charania adds that the Kings have lost an NBA-high 13 clutch-time games this season, which is often used as a measuring stick to separate good coaches from great ones.

Kings legend Doug Christie will be taking over coaching duties in Sacramento on an interim basis. Christie has been an assistant with the Kings dating back to 2021-22.

Oddly enough, the Kings signed Brown to a three-year extension in June of 2024. This should have kept him in Sacramento until 2027, but now that contract has been torn up.

Brown had just finished up his latest practice session with the team, spoke to media, and was preparing to board Sacramento’s flight for their next game prior to being fired.

