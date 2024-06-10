Philadelphia Phillies reportedly eyeing intriguing outfielder ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best baseball teams in 2024, led by outstanding pitching and a very productive lineup. However, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers both looming as dangerous postseason forces, Philadelphia might need to find a little more help at the trade deadline.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, some players are stepping up in a big way. After losing All-Star shortstop Trea Turner to a significant injury, Edmund Sosa has come through as a key member of the Phillies lineup. Entering MLB games today, Sosa sported a .880 OPS with a .290/.353/.523 slash line as the team’s shortstop.

There are other spots on the Phillies roster that can be addressed. Nick Castellanos, signed to one of the worst MLB contracts, is responsible for just a .215/.275/.360 slash line this season. Meanwhile, Johan Rojas (.577 OPS) and Cristian Pache (.588 OPS) have also struggled to produce. Unsurprisingly, it seems to be impacting the names Philadelphia is being linked to in MLB trade rumors.

Philadelphia Phillies stats (outfielders): .649 OPS (24th in MLB), .229/.292/.357 triple-slash line

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies are keeping an eye on Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy with the hope he becomes available at the MLB trade deadline.

Jake McCarthy stats: .282/.368/.401, .770 OPS, 9 stolen bases, 0.9 Wins Above Replacement

McCarthy, age 26, would add another left-handed bat to the Phillies lineup. A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, he’s owed just the remaining portion of his $766,000 salary for the season. Another benefit for Philadelphia would be the length of the contract, as McCarthy is arbitration-eligible through his age-30 season in 2028.

Arizona, the reigning National League champion, is out of the MLB playoff picture right now. Barring a turnaround, the Diamondbacks could be sellers in July and McCarthy would draw significant trade interest from around the league.

McCarthy’s production and contract would make him much more expensive than a half-season rental. However, for a club with one of the highest payrolls in MLB, his salary and team-friendly contract would be especially beneficial. Plus, he could play a part in helping Philadelphia win a championship.