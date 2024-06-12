Philadelphia Phillies linked to potential trades for a trio of impact outfielders, including slugger Luis Robert Jr.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly prioritizing improvements to their outfield before the 2024 MLB trade deadline and a new report links them to three different impact targets.

Entering the MLB games today, the Phillies are the cream of the National League crop. They have the best record in the NL, have a dominant 10-game lead on the slumping Atlanta Braves, and are just a half-game behind the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball.

While they are definitely serious contenders to reach the World Series in October, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be a monumental task to overcome in the playoffs. That is why team President Dave Dombrowski and the front office are sure to be active before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

On Tuesday, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden looked at what the organization will be targeting and the word around the league is improving the outfield is a top priority. The former general manager claimed Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder is a player they “are in on,” which seems to confirm a recent report about the team targeting the speedster.

However, he also claimed that a pair of White Sox outfielders are on the Phillies’ radar, including 2023 All-Star and silver slugger winner Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. stats (2023): 14 G, .182 AVG, .237 OBP, .491 SLG, 5 HR, 8 RBI, 7 R

“They’re looking to improve their overall outfield and have interest in Luis Robert Jr. and Tommy Pham. The Phillies and White Sox do match up well on a blockbuster-type deal,” Bowden wrote. “Robert is under team control through 2027 on a club-friendly deal.”

Pham would be the most affordable of the three players. The 11-year veteran is having another very solid season and is a versatile outfielder who can play in all three spots. However, if the team wants a true game-changer talent, that would be McCarthy or Robert Jr.

The Diamondbacks outfielder has a lot of upside and the four-year veteran could make a big impact due to his high-level ability to steal bases in an era where the skill is nearly extinct. Robert Jr. would be a massive addition. He burst onto the scene in 2023 when he smashed 38 homers and knocked in 80 RBIs as he earned All-Star honors for the first time.

Robert Jr. has missed all but 14 games this season due to a hip flexor injury.