Pete Alonso generating interest among two AL East teams, putting heat on New York Mets

The Pete Alonso offseason stalemate continues.

Alonso’s options appear to be dwindling as several first baseman-needy teams have already filled the position, including the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, New York Yankees, and Cleveland Guardians.

Alonso returning to Queens and signing with the New York Mets seems likely, but they still remain at odds on a deal. Alonso is seeking a long-term contract, while the Mets reportedly want to sign the homegrown talent to a shorter deal.

There’s also the question of money. As USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports, teams are reluctant to give Alonso a $200 million deal, which his agent, Scott Boras, is seeking.

“Teams are reluctant to eclipse Freddie Freeman’s six-year, $162 million contract and Matt Olson’s eight-year, $168 million deal while Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, uses Prince Fielder’s nine-year, $214 million contract with Detroit Tigers in 2012 as a comparison,” Nightengale reports.

Alonso’s numbers have regressed over the last three seasons, as his OPS has dropped from .869 to .788, and he also had the lowest amount of home runs in a full season in 2024 with 34.

With Alonso at a standstill with the Mets, two American League East teams are interested in the four-time All-Star.

American League East teams showing interest in Pete Alonso

Nightengale reports the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to Alonso, along with six other unnamed teams.

“There currently are eight teams showing at least some interest in Alonso, including the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox,” Nightengale notes. “But in the game of first base musical chairs where 11 teams have a new first baseman, Alonso is still left standing. He may have no choice but to return to the Mets on a short-term deal with an opt-out.”

The Blue Jays have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base but have been unable to come to a contract extension with him as he will be a free agent after the 2025 season. Toronto could look at Alonso as insurance. As for the Red Sox, they have Triston Casas at first base, but if they sign Alonso, the two players could split time between designated hitter and first, or the Red Sox could seek to trade the former top prospect.

With Alonso generating interest from the Red Sox and Blue Jays, it could be putting pressure on the Mets to finally get a deal done.

Over six seasons in Queens, Alonso has hit 226 home runs with an .854 OPS and 134 OPS+ (indicating he’s 34% better than the league-average hitter). He has accumulated a 19.8 WAR during this span.

