Paramount Plus Plans, Pricing and Channels 2024

Paramount Plus is a relative newcomer to the streaming service club. This service is a spiritual successor to CBS All Access and lets you stream your favorite CBS and Paramount content on demand. At first glance, these two media conglomerates don’t have a large channels list, but upon further investigation, there are plenty of Paramount Plus channels, like Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central, to keep a viewer engrossed even if they can’t find something on demand that tickles their fancy.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

There are two different pricing tiers for Paramount Plus: Essential and Premium. The Essential plan, which costs $5.99 per month after your free trial, includes tons of on-demand episodes and movies, livestreams of NFL games that air on CBS, 24-hour access to live CBS News, Champions League soccer, and more with limited ads.

The Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month, includes everything listed in the Essential plan plus your local CBS networks live and the ability to download shows to watch later. In addition, like most other subscription services, Premium subscribers will see much fewer ads, which they will only find on live TV and some shows.

Paramount Plus costs the exact same as a Peacock subscription for plans with and without ads, respectively. If you demand more from your streaming services, you can bundle a Paramount Plus Premium account with SHOWTIME for only $11.99 per month.

The complete Paramount Plus channels list

You’re not relegated to just Paramount content in your Paramount Plus channels lineup. Fans can find all their Comedy Central, BET, and Nickelodeon favorites and even brush up on their history via the Smithsonian Channel. Certain popular franchises, like “CSI” and “Survivor,” have dedicated channels with 24-hour live streams of those shows.

Essential plan

CBS News

CBS News Local

CBS Sports HQ

Mixible

Dabl

Serie A

Movies

SpongeBob Universe

“Paw Patrol”

Preschool Corner

Kids & Family Fun

Animation Favorites

“CSI”

Crime & Justice

Star Trek

All Day Drama

History & Undiscovered

“Survivor”

Reality TV: Shores

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Reality TV: Competition

The Challenge

Nostalgic Hits

TV Classics

‘80s Sitcoms

‘90s Sitcoms

Black Voices

24/7 Laughs

Adult Animation

Serie A

Champions League

Europa League

Barclays Women’s Super League

UEFA Europa Conference League

Argentina Liga Profesional Football League

Scottish Professional League

Combate Special

Premium plan

The premium plan includes the same channels listed above with fewer ads and also includes local CBS networks.

Sports channels on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus boasts tons of content for soccer fans: UEFA and Serie A have their own channels, and NWSL coverage is also included with Paramount Plus. If that’s not enough, college basketball fans will find March Madness, golf fans will love the Masters Tournament, and of course, you’ll be able to find NFL games as well. While you won’t get access to things like NFL “Thursday Night Football,” which is only on Amazon Prime, you will get access to every NFL game CBS broadcasts.

If you spring for a Premium plan, you’ll receive all of Paramount Plus’ local channels. Yes, this just means you’ll get a livestream of your local CBS station, but that’s a channel broadcasting a good deal of sports content.

Local channels on Paramount Plus

There aren’t a lot of local channel options on Paramount Plus channels list — in fact, there’s only one local channel on offer, your local CBS station, which comes included with a Paramount Plus Premium plan for $9.99 per month instead of $5.99 for the Essential plan.

How does the Paramount Plus channels list compare to other streaming services?

Service Cost per Month Number of Channels Free Trial Paramount Plus $5.99+ 20+ Yes Peacock Premium $4.99+ 50+ No ESPN Plus $10.99 N/A No Amazon Prime Video $8.99 100+ Yes

Of the live tv streaming services in its price range, Paramount Plus holds its own against the competition. While it might not offer as many channels as other services, Paramount Plus offers channels and content you can’t find anywhere else, like “Yellowstone” prequels “1883” and “1923,” all your Nickelodeon favorites like “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV classics like “Teen Wolf” and “Teen Mom.”

Is the Paramount Plus channels list worth it?

In short, if you can’t find anything you want to watch on any of the Paramount Plus channels, you’re not looking hard enough. Paramount Plus offers a plethora of soccer content, enough NCAA basketball to satisfy fans, and a substantial amount of NFL coverage.

If you opt for the Premium plan, you can download shows to watch on the go, which can be a boon for people spending long periods of time on public transportation or in waiting rooms. Families will love the wide variety of content housed in the Paramount Plus channel lineup from gritty dramas like “Tulsa King” to childhood staples like “Blue’s Clues.”

FAQ

What programs are moving to Paramount Plus?

Allegedly, Paramount Plus will be merging with Showtime in the future. This could be related to upcoming price increases.

Are all CBS shows going to Paramount Plus?

Not all CBS shows will be going to Paramount Plus. Fans of “Yellowstone” will have to get their Dutton family fix by watching “1883” or “1923,” both Paramount Plus exclusives, instead.

Is Paramount Plus free with Amazon Prime?

No, Paramount Plus is not free with Amazon Prime. However, you can add a Paramount Plus plan to your Amazon Prime Video membership.