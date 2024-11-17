NFL injury report Week 11: Latest NFL injury news on CeeDee Lamb, Nico Collins, George Kittle and more

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The NFL injury report Week 11 is released on Friday, with teams providing some clarity on whether or not top players will be available days out from kickoff. It’s not until Saturday night and Sunday morning that the NFL injury news floods in, providing final updates on the statuses of players before games begin. Just hours out from kickoff, here’s the final NFL injury news for Week 11 that you need to know.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars – Shoulder

In what might be the final game of the Doug Pederson era, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence won't take the field. It's injury-related, with Lawrence dealing with a shoulder issue that might eventually require season-ending surgery. Mac Jones will be under center in Week 11, which feels like a fitting way for Pederson to go out. INJURY STATUS: Inactive

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons – Shoulder/Elbow

Kirk Cousins popped up on the Week 11 NFL injury report with shoulder and below issues that forced him to be limited in practice on Wednesday. Fortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, it proved to be a minor issue as Cousins was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Atlanta took Cousins off the final NFL injury report and he'll start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Given the tough matchup, he's a back-end QB1 in fantasy. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers – Back and Ankle

Both Pittsburgh Steelers running backs popped up on the NFL injury report this week with minor ailments. Najee Harris was taken off the injury report on Friday and cleared to face the Baltimore Ravens, but Warren was listed as questionable. Fortunately, the NFL injury news came early with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Warren is expected to play. Facing the best run defense in the NFL, Harris is a back-end RB2 and Warren is a mid-tier FLEX option in PPR scoring. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars – Ankle

One of the league's breakout running backs this season, Tank Bigsby won't suit up for what will likely be Doug Pederson's last game as Jaguars head coach. Bigsby didn't practice at all in the days leading up to the Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions, so it's no surprise he was ruled OUT more than 24 hours in advance of Sunday's game. INJURY STATUS: Inactive

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers – Quad

Returning from the bye week, Josh Jacobs still appeared on the NFL injury report for Sunday's game to due an issue with his quad. It forced the Green Bay Packers to limit his activity in practice this week, but he was taken off the injury report on Friday. Jacobs will start against the San Francisco 49ers and is a back-end RB1 in fantasy football. INJURY STATUS: Active

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings – Rib

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones suffered a rib injury in Week 10 that temporarily forced him from the game. Fortunately for Minnesota, he participated in all three practices this week in advance of the matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Jones is an RB2 in fantasy this week, with Tennessee fielding one of the better defenses in the NFL. INJURY STATUS: Active

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys – Back

There was a fair amount of concern following the NFL injury news on Saturday that CeeDee Lamb was added to the Dallas Cowboys injury report. Set to play on Monday Night Football, it opened the door to a potential late scratch on Monday afternoon. However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that there's not a high level of concern regarding Lamb's injury. As of Sunday morning, the All-Pro wide receiver is expected to play. However, with Cooper Rush at QB, Lamb is now a fantasy WR2 moving forward. INJURY STATUS: Likely to Play

Nico Collins, Houston Texans – Hamstring

At long last, the Houston Texans' No. 1 receiver is back. Nico Collins spent a month on injured reserve with a hamstring strain and then missed another game after being activated off IR. Fortunately, there are no worries about his availability this week. Facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL, Collins returns to his must-start fantasy status. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks – Knee

The Seattle Seahawks were always going to exercise caution with DK Metcalf, even if they originally described his knee injury as a minor MCL sprain. With the bye week, the Pro Bowl wideout had three weeks to rest up his knee. There are no concerns about his snap count for Week 11 status as he was a full practice participant Wednesday-Friday and then taken off the NFL injury report. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

Davante Adams, New York Jets – Wrist/Illness

Davante Adams has been battling a wrist issue which kept him out of practice earlier this week. The All-Pro wide receiver also is dealing with an illness. However, New York Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich announced that Adams is expected to play on Sunday. He’s a WR2 moving forward in fantasy, but managers should accept he carries more downside than usual. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals – Quad

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed multiple games with a quad injury, the second time this season he's had a multi-game injury absence. The NFL injury news regarding Higgins hasn't been positive, until now. The Bengals took him off the NFL injury report on Friday and Higgins will start on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. He's locked in as a WR2. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns – Wrist

The Buffalo Bills already ruled tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Keon Coleman out for Week 11, making the status of Amari Cooper even more critical. Buffalo’s No. 1 wide receiver has already missed time with a wrist injury that is now forcing him to wear a cast. While Cooper’s status won’t be determined until pre-game kickoff (4:25 PM EDT) on Sunday, he does think he will play. Given the risk of him being a late scratch and the circumstances, we’re viewing him as a FLEX option. INJURY STATUS: Plans to Play, Game-Time Decision

Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts – Back

After missing last week’s game, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. returned to the practice field for Week 11. He got in enough work that head coach Shane Steichen announced on Friday that Pittman Jr. will play on Sunday against the New York Jets. With Anthony Richardson at quarterback, we’d call Pittman Jr. a borderline WR2/FLEX play. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – Shoulder

The NFL injury news this week isn't kind to the tight end position. Sam LaPorta, who finally broke out last week, was unable to practice in the days leading up to Week 11 with a shoulder injury. It's likely just the Detroit Lions exercising caution, as they don't need LaPorta to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Lions tight end is OUT for Sunday's game. INJURY STATUS: Inactive

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – Hamstring

