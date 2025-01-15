Ranking all 8 offenses left in the 2025 NFL playoffs: Where do Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs land?

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL playoffs move on to the Divisional Round this weekend. Last week, the Wild Card commenced and six hopeful title contenders were sent home for the weekend. That is why now is the perfect time to take a look at our updated NFL offense rankings for the final eight teams left in the NFL playoffs.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Washington Commanders

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Similar to CJ Stroud last year, Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels has electrified the NFL in 2024. Not only was he highly effective through the air, he led the team in rushing yards (891 yards). However, Washington has some solid pieces like Brian Robinson Jr. and Terry McLaurin that can do damage. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner magic continued in their Wild Card game against the Buccaneers as he tallied 304 total yards and a couple of TDs. He played a massive role in the Commanders winning their first playoff game in more than three decades. Also Read: Highest-paid NFL players 2024

7. Houston Texans

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There were high expectations for the Houston Texans offense heading into the season after surprising the league with their high-level play in 2023. However, CJ Stroud and his pals on offense have underperformed this season. They certainly have the pieces on that side of the ball to make some serious noises in the weeks ahead. They did exactly that against the Chargers as the slumping unit showed why they are dangerous by posting 32 in their victory. Stroud threw for nearly 300 yards and Joe Mixon had a big day with 102 yards on the ground. Also Read: NFL defense rankings – Ranking defenses in NFL playoffs, offseason outlook for every team

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If not for MVP candidate Saquon Barkley, who knows where the Philadelphia Eagles offense would be? Sure, they would probably be top-10 level, but the former New York Giants star makes them downright scary. He showed his immense value in their Wild Card win against the Packers by tallying 119 more yards on the ground. He will get more chances to shine against the Rams this weekend. Also Read: NFL QB Rankings

5. Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a lot of postseason experience and a championship on his resume. Throw in a pair of elite receivers — Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp — and a very underrated running back in Kyren Williams and it explains why the Rams offense is one that NFC teams are allegedly worried about facing in the 2025 NFL playoffs. In their upset win over the Vikings last week they continued their momentum from the season and made the most of the opportunities their defense gave them. They will get an elite challenge in the Eagles defense this weekend. Also Read: Worst NFL owners right now – Ranking 10 worst owners in NFL

4. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In the NFL playoffs, being able to run the ball effectively becomes so important. Last year, Lamar Jackson was able to prove that. But when he was the only threat the Baltimore Ravens could go so far. However, now with Derrick Henry in the backfield, Baltimore has a two-headed pummeling machine that will be a serious problem for AFC teams to stop in these playoffs. They proved that already in the Wild Card round when they rumbled all over the Steelers to the tune of 267 rushing yards between Jackson and Henry in their win. Also Read: NFL Power Rankings

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Was the Kansas City Chiefs offense in vintage form in 2024? Heck no. For much of the year, they were the team’s weaknesses. But the group led by living legend Patrick Mahomes was always able to make plays and put up points when they had to. Furthermore, they battled injuries all year but are as healthy as ever at the perfect time. A healthy Chiefs offense in the postseason is terrifying. Also Read: 2025 NFL mock draft – Latest Round 1 projections, including the Giants, Patriots, and Jaguars

2. Buffalo Bills

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense showed in 2024 that an over-reliance on star receiver Stefon Diggs was holding them back. And while it took some time Buffalo evolved into an offensive monster that posted multiple 40-plus point games late in the season. While they didn’t tally 40 in their Wild Card win over the Broncos, they got pretty close by scoring 31. They will be tested this weekend against the Ravens defense.

1. Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images