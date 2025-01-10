Ranking all 14 offenses in 2025 NFL playoffs: Where do Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings land?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL playoffs have arrived. Starting on Saturday afternoon, the chase to win the Super Bowl begins. That is why now is the perfect time to rank all 14 units for the side of the ball everyone is tuning in to see, the offenses. With that in mind, let's take a look at who has the best offenses heading into this year's NFL playoffs.

14. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense was up and down over the first nine weeks of the 2024 season. But it was to be expected with rookie QB Bo Nix under center. However, over the second half, the young QB started to build some serious momentum towards Rookie of the Year contention and the Denver O has become a formidable group. Nevertheless, in an AFC with some amazing offenses and QB play, the NFL playoff inexperience of Nix and the Broncos offense likely will be a major Achilles heel for this group.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

A few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense was red-hot. However, over the last three games of the season, they have lost a lot of momentum. It's why they land towards the back of our NFL playoffs rankings. But it is still hard to overlook the huge amount of big-game postseason experience of QB Russell Wilson. While they are not the most formidable group, an experienced signal caller in the playoffs is a big plus.

12. Houston Texans

There were high expectations for the Houston Texans offense heading into the season after surprising the league with their high-level play in 2023. However, CJ Stroud and his pals on offense have underperformed this season. They certainly have the pieces on that side of the ball to make some serious noises in the weeks ahead. But considering their play in recent games, it is hard to expect them to keep up with some of the high-powered and proven offenses in the AFC.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

For much of the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers were not the high-flying, pass-first team fans had become accustomed to seeing the last few years. It almost seemed like star QB Justin Herbert had regressed. But when talented running back JK Dobbins was sidelined for a few weeks, the team had to lean on their signal caller and he recaptured his previous form. Now with Dobbins back, the Chargers offense heads into the NFL playoffs a well-balanced and confident group.

10. Washington Commanders

Similar to CJ Stroud last year, Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels has electrified the NFL in 2024. Not only was he highly effective through the air, he led the team in rushing yards (891 yards). However, Washington has some solid pieces like Brian Robinson Jr. and Terry McLaurin that can do damage. Don’t sleep on the Commanders in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

9. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers offense is a sleeper unit in the NFC playoffs. Led by young star Jordan Love, they have several weapons like Josh Jacobs that could blow a game open at key moments. While they didn't live up to expectations during the season, Love proved last year he can handle big moments in the postseason. With a year of experience under his belt, it makes Green Bay a potential problem for foes in January.





8. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offense was one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Despite losing star QB Kirk Cousins in the offseason, they did not miss a beat with failed former first-round pick Sam Darnold. Kevin O’Connell was able to help the seven-year veteran play up to potential and Darnold performed at a Pro Bowl level. Then add in superstar receiver Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and the Vikings are a legit force. However, they are lower in our rankings because the regular season and playoffs are different animals and Darnold needs to prove more against the elite defenses in January.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales leaving to be the Carolina Panthers head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense remained among the best in the league this season. Baker Mayfield showed 2023 was no fluke and he is a legit year-in and year-out Pro Bowl QB. What makes Tampa intriguing is the late-season rise of running back Bucky Irving which gives the unit the balance it badly missed early in the season.





6. Philadelphia Eagles

If not for MVP candidate Saquon Barkley, who knows where the Philadelphia Eagles offense would be? Sure, they would probably be top-10 level, but the former New York Giants star makes them downright scary. If Jalen Hurts and his receivers are on, the Eagles can be unstoppable at times. However, the passing game being just as good as the rushing attack in 2024 has not been as frequent as Philly would like.

5. Los Angeles Rams

Speaking of playoff experience, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a lot of it and a championship on his resume. Throw in a pair of elite receivers — Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp — and a very underrated running back in Kyren Williams and it explains why the Rams offense is one that NFC teams are allegedly worried about facing in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

4. Baltimore Ravens

In the NFL playoffs, being able to run the ball effectively becomes so important. Last year, Lamar Jackson was able to prove that. But when he was the only threat the Baltimore Ravens could go so far. However, now with Derrick Henry in the backfield, Baltimore has a two-headed pummeling machine that will be a serious problem for AFC teams to stop in these playoffs.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Was the Kansas City Chiefs offense in vintage form in 2024? Heck no. For much of the year, they were the team's weaknesses. But the group led by living legend Patrick Mahomes was always able to make plays and put up points when they had to. Furthermore, they battled injuries all year but are as healthy as ever at the perfect time. A healthy Chiefs offense in the postseason is terrifying.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense showed in 2024 that an over-reliance on star receiver Stefon Diggs was holding them back. While it took some time Buffalo evolved into an offensive monster that posted multiple 40-plus point games late in the season. Unlike other teams on this list, Buffalo succeeds with a total team effort, and that makes their offense difficult to match up with in this postseason.

1. Detroit Lions

