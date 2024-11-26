NFL rumors reveal which team Daniel Jones is targeting, type of contract he wants

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Jones secured his release from the New York Giants last week following NFL news that he lost the starting job and was demoted to fourth-string quarterback. Just a few days into free agency, there’s reportedly a specific team Jones would prefer to sign with.

After being released by the Giants, a move done to avoid the risk of an injury locking in more guaranteed money, initial NFL rumors suggested there was a starting spot available for Jones in the AFC. However, it was later reported Jones had no interest in signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daniel Jones stats (ESPN): 2,070 passing yards, 6.1 ypa, 8-7 TD-INT, 63.3% completion rate, 29 sacks taken, 49.4 QB rating, 46.2 ESPN QBR

Related: Daniel Jones didn’t have great reputation among New York Giants players, coaches

Instead, the former sixth-overall pick wants to go to a situation where he can learn in a better environment and restore some of his value. While teams like the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins have been floated as potential landing spots, there’s a Super Bowl contender he wants to sign with.

On the latest episode of the Let’s Go podcast, former NFL reporter Peter King shared that he believes it will come down to the Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, but he believes Jones prefers Baltimore.

“Adam Schefter said it and he said it absolutely right on ESPN on Sunday, that it looks like the Ravens and the Vikings are the leaders in the clubhouse. Now, look, I think Daniel Jones would prefer to go to the Baltimore Ravens.” Peter King on which NFL team Daniel Jones will sign with

Related: Insider reveals when New York Giants might clean house

Daniel Jones career stats: 14,582 passing yards, 6.5 ypa, 70-47 TD-INT, 64.1% completion rate, 208 sacks taken, 84.3 QB rating

Jones is rumored to be a huge fan of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has done wonders in revitalizing the career of quarterback Sam Darnold. On Monday, Minnesota’s coach and play-caller spoke about Jones and how much respect he has for him as a player and person.

Signing with Baltimore would give Jones the best chances of competing for the Super Bowl and he would quickly take over as the Ravens’ backup quarterback behind Lamar Jackson. While there’s obviously no path to immediate playing time sitting behind the NFL MVP front-runner, it’s a great situation for Jones to learn from an excellent coaching staff and put himself in a competitive atmosphere. In other words, the polar opposite of the Giants’ situation right now.

Also Read: NFL coaching candidates 2025

King noted that Jones “wants to go play for a winner” and to put himself in a situation where he can “learn more about the game. As for a potential contract, Jones is reportedly seeking a one-year contract with the intent of hitting the open market in 2025 to have even more time to find the right situation for him.