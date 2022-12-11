NFL injury report Week 15: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel and more

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL injury report for Week 15 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a pivotal week for NFL teams and an even more important slate with the fantasy football playoffs, there are a lot of NFL injuries to monitor.

NFL teams provide injury reports every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to reflect which players participated in practice and whether it was a full or limited session. The NFL injury report for Thursday Night Football games are always estimated sessions, with teams often just holding walkthroughs on a short week.

We have an even more unique situation with three games on Saturday. The six teams playing on Dec. 17 (Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills) will release their first injury report on Tuesday.

Related: NFL defense rankings Week 15

Looking ahead to Week 15, there are already a handful of players who will be among the NFL inactives. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss significant time with an ankle injury. There are also already ominous signs regarding Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Let’s dive into the NFL injury report for Week 15. Bookmark this page for daily updates with the latest NFL injury news and its impact on the teams and fantasy football.

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Enjoying his best game of the 2022 NFL season, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left Week 14 with a head injury. Nathaniel Hackett announced following the loss that Wilson will be in the concussion protocol this week. There will be NFL injury news updates on his status through Saturday, but the nature of the concussion protocol makes it difficult to project his status. If he is inactive, Brett Rypien proved he can help Jerry Jeudy sustain fantasy value.

Related: NFL QB rankings

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a PCL injury in Week 13, forcing him out of the game and clouding his status for the stretch run. While the team is holding out hope for its franchise star to play on Saturday, early reports suggest there is no real chance he faces the Cleveland Browns. With Tyler Huntley in the concussion protocol on a short week, Anthony Brown might be the starter. If that happens, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andrews are the only fantasy starters.

Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady slammed his throwing hand into the helmet of an opponent on Sunday. While he finished the game, a blowout loss, he did throw two interceptions after the injury. We expect Tampa Bay to list Brady on the Week 15 NFL injury report with the hand injury, but his post-game comments indicate he isn’t in jeopardy of missing the Dec. 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Related: Tom Brady open to ‘all options’ in 2023

Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to deploy Mitchell Trubisky after rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left in the first quarter with a concussion. his would be the first documented concussion in Pickett’s NFL career. Consider him questionable for Week 15. Even if he is available, he isn’t a recommended fantasy option against the Carolina Panthers’ defense.

Kenneth Walker III, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks greatly missed rookie running back Kenneth Walker in Week 14. Unfortunately, there’s a chance he could miss another game. Dealing with an ankle strain, Walker didn’t log a single practice session last week. It doesn’t bode especially well for his Week 15 status. Friday’s NFL injury report will have a firmer answer on his availability. Asked about Walker’s status in his post-game press conference, Pete Carroll said it’s “too early to know” if the rookie will suit up. If he can’t suit up, there isn’t a Seahawks’ running back we want to start against the best run defense in football (49ers).

Jeff Wilson Jr, running back, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury on a 20-yard run against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. While he limped to the sideline, Miami took him to the locker room on a cart and he was ruled out after halftime. On a shorter week, Wilson Jr. seems unlikely to face the Buffalo Bills. Raheem Mostert would emerge as a FLEX option, but Buffalo’s run defense has been outstanding over the last month.

Related: NFL games today

Dameon Pierce, running back, Houston Texans

Speaking of NFL injuries to rookie running backs, the Houston Texans pulled Dameon Pierce after he hurt his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 PM ET in Week 15, an early game that will help fantasy managers know what path they must take at running back. Based on Lovie Smith’s post-game comments, we’ll view Pierce as questionable to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Pretty simple, the guy is injured. Medical staff, can he go? Yes or no. You get out there and see you can’t push off the ankle and you’re hurting the team. You never play a player who can’t protect himself.” Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce injury

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Deebo Samuel injury left many holding their breath, as the All-Pro offensive weapon was carted off the field after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him. On Sunday night, 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said the early belief is that Samuel suffered a high-ankle sprain. It would sideline him for the remainder of the regular season, but he could return for the NFL playoffs.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, wide receivers, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals’ receiving corps took a massive hit in Week 14 as Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (dislocated finger) both were ruled out with injuries. In advance of a matchup against a Tampa Bay secondary that was just torched by Brock Purdy, the absence of either player would hurt Joe Burrow‘s fantasy upside.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Sunday night at Boyd is dealing with a ‘week-to-week’ injury. While it might sideline him for Week 15, it’s not going to be a long-term problem. Higgins actually popped up on the NFL injury report mid-week with a hamstring issue. Considering it bothered him for multiple days then forced him to leave the game for good against the Cleveland Browns, Higgins’ status for Week 15 is up in the air. If both Boyd and Higgins are among the inactives, Trent Taylor is a volatile dart throw WR4.

Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) never practiced in the days leading up to Week 14, resulting in him landing on the NFL inactives list 48 hours before kickoff. Considering the Texans are focused on securing the No. 1 pick, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the disgruntled Cooks doesn’t return to the field in the near future.

Related: 2023 NFL Draft order

Darren Waller, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The latest NFL injury news for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is very positive. Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reported that Waller is ‘on track’ to come off injured reserve before Las Vegas faces the New England Patriots in Week 15. He won’t be listed on the Raiders’ injury report until he is activated, but there are enough positive signs for fantasy managers to be optimistic. If the hamstring injury that bothered him for two months is finally behind him, Waller is a worthwhile play at tight end in the first round of the fantasy playoffs.

NFL injury report: Players being monitored