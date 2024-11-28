Former MLB player calls it ‘odd’ that Aaron Judge hasn’t talked to Juan Soto about coming back to New York Yankees

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A former MLB player is baffled why American League MVP Aaron Judge hasn’t reached out to Juan Soto in free agency.

Judge and Soto formed one of the greatest hitting duos in MLB history while leading the New York Yankees to a World Series appearance in 2024. The pair combined for 99 home runs, 250 runs scored, 253 RBI, and an 18.7 WAR. The Yankees had traded for Soto ahead of the 2024 season in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres.

After winning his second MVP award, Judge surprisingly revealed to reporters that he wasn’t actively recruiting Soto back to the Bronx to continue their partnership.

“I haven’t talked to him at all. I think the best thing is to really give those guys space,” Judge said, via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. “And I talked to him all season. He knows how we feel about him. And I think the most important thing is now let him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people and come to the right decision for him and his family. So I haven’t talked to him at all.”

Despite not speaking with Soto, Judge confirmed he had discussed offseason moves with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner.

“I went down to Tampa for about a week kind of right after the season and met with him and just discussed a lot of things,” Judge said, via ESPN.com. “From Juan to other guys that are out there that I think could definitely help this team. So, you know, I kind of just give my input on a couple of things.”

Judge not reaching out to Soto while the Yankees try to lock him up in free agency didn’t seem right to one former player.

Related: New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge shockingly reveals he hasn’t been actively recruiting Juan Soto back to Bronx

Former MLB pitcher thinks it’s ‘odd’ Aaron Judge hasn’t reached out to Juan Soto

Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Appearing on the “Foul Territory” podcast, Trevor May, who pitched for the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and Oakland Athletics across nine seasons, said that if Judge wants Soto back, he needs to “flex that muscle” to do so.

“If you want him, sometimes you just got to flex that muscle a bit. You’re Aaron Judge, man. You are the LeBron James of the game right now,” noted May.

"You are the LeBron James of the game right now."@IamTrevorMay thought it was odd how adamant Aaron Judge was about choosing not to speak with Juan Soto during his free agency. pic.twitter.com/0ItUqwPxwu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 27, 2024

May said it was “odd” that Judge wouldn’t try to play a role in bringing Soto back to the Bronx, especially after the season they had together.

“It is interesting and kind of odd that he was very adamant about his not talking to him, which seemed a little out of place with the situation,” May stated.

The long-time pitcher added that Judge’s laid-back personality might explain his passive approach to Soto’s free agency.

“He’s not the most in-your-face strong personality, I’m going to insert myself into this situation guy. That’s something he does not seem comfortable or something he likes doing,” said May. “I understand that might come with the captain tag, but that’s just what it feels like to me.”

The Yankees are competing with the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for Soto’s services. The Yankees reportedly have already “upgraded” their contract offer to Soto just days after their initial bid.

Soto is expected to command a contract worth $600 million or more. He’s likely to make his decision by the time next month’s MLB winter meetings begin.

Related: New York Yankees reportedly ‘upgrade’ contract offer to Juan Soto days after initial bid